HANCEVILLE — Rogers gave Good Hope all it could handle on Saturday afternoon.
In the end, though, the Class 4A No. 2 Raiders did what needed to be done to survive and advance.
Heather Tetro tallied a game-high 16 points, Good Hope racked up just enough defensive stops and free throws down the stretch, and coach Justin Aby’s squad knocked off the defending state champion Pirates 48-42 at the Northwest Regional Tournament to punch its ticket to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.
"Rogers is the best defensive team we’ve faced this season,” Aby said. "They get up in your face and make you work for everything. Right when you feel like you have your person beat off the dribble, you’ve got people in help position ready to contest your shot under the goal. We didn’t move the ball as well during the second half, and I think we got a little stagnant ... but a lot of that goes back to Rogers."
The Raiders came to play early, building an 18-11 lead after one quarter and increasing their advantage against the squad that ended their season a year ago to 29-14 at halftime.
Heather Tetro made four 3-pointers in the first half, and Good Hope forced Rogers into 11 turnovers.
“My teammates are very good at moving the ball, and that allowed me to get the shots that I got consistently,” she said.
The Pirates, however, came out looking like a different team in the third quarter.
They held Good Hope to only five points during the frame and eventually cut their deficit to 37-34 following an Erin Brown 3-pointer with 5:16 remaining in the matchup.
It was during a Rogers timeout after that crowd-pleasing basket that Aby calmed down his girls.
“I could see a little look of discouragement, but I just told them, ‘Hey, we got this,’” Aby said. “Let’s just keep battling and things will go our way."
The message came through, as Ivey Maddox completed a 3-point play on Good Hope’s ensuing possession to stretch the lead back out to six. Rogers could only get as close as four points — another Brown 3-pointer made it 43-39 with 2:29 left — the rest of the way thanks to the Raiders’ defense and free-throw opportunities.
“That was a huge play,” Aby said of Maddox's hoop. “From there, we had the separation we needed."
Although the Raiders were just 15-of-28 from the charity stripe in the game, they converted enough to remain comfortably ahead over the final couple of minutes.
“We’re going to have to execute those better moving forward,” Aby said.
Bailey Tetro (12), Maddox (11), Rudi Derrick (six) and Kyndall Seal (three) also scored.
Good Hope (30-4) will play No. 1 Deshler next Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
On the line? A coveted spot in the state tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
“I’m very excited,” Heather Tetro said. “I’m super excited to see how far we can go this year. I hope it’s all the way, but we will see. I’m ready for the challenge.”
As for Aby, he’s happy to get a few days off ahead of that challenge.
“We played the day before and woke up to play at 9 a.m. the next morning last year,” he said. “So, we’ll get some time to prepare properly. At this point in the season, you’ve got to beat some really good teams … but I like my girls and like our chances."
