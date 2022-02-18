HANCEVILLE — With their backs against the wall and dreams on the line, Cullman’s varsity boys dug deep when it mattered most.
The Class 6A No. 9 Bearcats withstood an early fourth-quarter run by Hazel Green, answered with one of their own down the stretch and ultimately earned a 57-48 victory in the Northwest Regional Tournament at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum on Friday to improve to 26-3 this season and advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015.
“It’s big for us,” Garrison Sharpe said. “Last year was kind of a disappointment, but this is just one of the many things coach Stu (Stuedeman) will do with this program.”
Added Tucker Gambrill: “I’m super excited and super grateful for this opportunity. But what I’m more excited about is the little kids from middle school and elementary school seeing us do all this and seeing that hard work gets you to these kind of games.”
Hazel Green led 21-13 after the opening period, but the Bearcats outscored the Trojans 24-10 over the next 16 minutes to take a six-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
Sharpe’s 3-pointer just seconds into the frame pushed the Black and Gold’s lead to nine, but Hazel Green responded with a 9-0 run over the next 1:20 to knot the score at 40-apiece and force a timeout from the Bearcats.
It was during the break that Stuedeman’s squad regained its footing.
“When they came back and tied it, we composed ourselves,” the first-year coach said. “Give kudos to our guys for not panicking, staying within themselves, believing in themselves and in what we do. They wanted to have an opportunity to play for a region championship.”
Cullman accomplished just that with some strong play late.
Tucker Cagle put the Bearcats back in front following an offensive rebound and bucket before Max Gambrill parlayed a Hazel Green turnover into a corner 3 that bumped the advantage out to five points (45-40). Those two hoops jumpstarted an eventual 11-0 run for the Bearcats, who closed out the contest by scoring their final 12 points from the free-throw line.
“We just played a lot smarter and quit gambling on defense,” said Tucker Gambrill — who finished the outing 10-of-11 from the charity stripe — of the decisive stretch. “We knew they were a really big team, so we were going to try to speed them up. But I guess when we try to speed people up we start doing dumb things. But we stopped gambling, started rebounding and boxing out, and we didn’t let their best players do what they do.”
Sharpe, who scored a team-high 14 points, added it was simply a matter of being who they are.
“We just got back to how we usually play,” he said. “We really slowed down, took care of the ball and let our defense do the work for us. When we built our lead (40-31), we kind of relaxed a little bit and thought it was over. But when they came back and tied it up, we kind of locked in again and finished things up.”
Tucker Gambrill (12), Cagle (11) and Max Gambrill (11) joined Sharpe in double figures, while Tucker Apel (four), Sam Duskin (three) and Colton Echols (two) also contributed.
Cullman will play Scottsboro (28-6), which eased by No. 2 Pinson Valley 79-60, next Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament.
Stuedeman, however, didn’t begin thinking about the Wildcats until the final buzzer sounded.
“I’m really a one-at-a-time guy,” he said. “I feel weird even requesting film of a team I think we might play moving forward — and this was a team I thought we might play moving forward because of how skilled they are. You don’t get ahead of it, but it costs you a lot of long nights and a lot of hours at home … my wife, thank God for her. She lets me do my thing and stay up at all hours and watch film. She’s very supportive.
“We’ll get them figured out. But the little bit I’ve seen of them — skilled, well-coached, went to the Final Four last year. It’s going to be a tough matchup and a tough challenge.”
