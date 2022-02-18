HANCEVILLE — Addison’s varsity girls simply couldn’t buy a bucket on Friday night.
The Bulldogs shot just 27 percent (12-of-45) from the field, including a 3-for-21 mark from beyond the arc, in a 43-33 loss to Hatton at the Class 2A Northwest Regional Tournament.
"I'm so proud of the girls for their accomplishments this season," Addison coach Bailey Boland said. "We ran into a really good Hatton team tonight and still played with grit and finished with heart. We did not have our best shooting night tonight and missed several easy shots around the rim, but we won the area championship and made it to Wallace for the first time in 16 years. The girls should be proud of the season that we had."
Hatton held a 24-14 halftime advantage, but Addison stormed back in the second half and pulled to within two points (31-29) following an Anna Grace Luker layup with 7:13 remaining in the game.
The Hornets, though, responded with a jumper on their ensuing possession to bump the lead back to four, and the Bulldogs never got closer the rest of the way.
Gracie Manley led Addison with 11 points, while Molly Gilbreath (seven), Hadley Butler (six), Luker (five) and Bracie Rodgers (four) also contributed offensively.
The Bulldogs, who forced 19 turnovers in the loss, finished their season with a 22-10 record.
"We lose three seniors off this team -- Rodgers, Luker and Emma Ridgeway -- and they are the type of players who can't really be replaced," Boland said. "But I know that we have some girls coming up who will work hard and continue to take our program in the right direction. I am hoping this season gives the girls motivation to want to work even harder and make it past the Sweet 16 next year."
