HANCEVILLE — Cullman’s bid for a second straight Class 6A title ended Friday following a 64-44 loss to Buckhorn in the Northwest Regional Tournament.
The No. 4 Bucks (20-7) started fast inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum, seizing a 19-8 advantage at the 6:19 mark of the second quarter.
The eighth-ranked Bearcats, though, responded with a 10-0 run — Tucker Cagle and Jake Dorough tallied five points apiece — to pull within one before Buckhorn closed out the first half with a small spurt to notch a 26-21 lead heading into the break.
Garrison Sharpe opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 26-24, but the Bucks didn’t allow the Black and Gold to build any momentum after that, outscoring them 22-7 the rest of the period — aided by two 3-pointers in the last 20 seconds — to secure a 48-31 cushion entering the final stanza.
Sam Duskin and Sharpe tried to keep the Bearcats in it — each of them sank a trey early in the fourth to make it an 11-point game — but Buckhorn was simply too good down the stretch.
Additionally, Cullman shot just 25 percent from beyond the arc (7 of 28) in the contest.
The Bucks will face off against No. 1 Pinson Valley in the championship game on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
The Bearcats, meanwhile, lose five seniors — Sharpe, Cagle, Nate Zills, Landon Tweedie and Arden Crane — but will work to follow up a successful season in which they won 26 games (against just six losses) and the Area 14 title en route to advancing to the regional stage for the second consecutive year.
Top Scorers
Cullman: Tucker Cagle (11), Garrison Sharpe (9), Sam Duskin (8), Jake Dorough (7)
Buckhorn: Jeremiah Wilson (13), Terrence Robinson (12), Caleb Holt (12), Carter Malires (11)
Coach Speak
“Good game by Buckhorn. Unbelievable job by them. They’re a young team, talented, really well-coached. We thought we had the game where we wanted it in the second half, but kudos to them. We just couldn’t get it done. When we really had to amp it up because we couldn’t score, we came at them and they handled it brilliantly. When you get desperate and you can’t score and you have to trap people, you’re in trouble. We just weren’t able to get enough turnovers and create enough havoc and missed shots to get back in the game.” — Stu Stuedeman
“I just love these guys and not being around them every day is going to hurt. But the foundation they’ve laid and everything they’ve done has been fantastic. I’m proud of them, and what we have built here in two years is nothing short of remarkable. Winning and losing means a lot to us, because we put so much into it and we’re competitive. However, what they’ve done for the community and our school system and youth basketball in Cullman — that’s the most rewarding part of it. I’m excited to keep it rolling. We’re not going anywhere.” — Stu Stuedeman
Player Speak
“It’s been a fantastic two years playing for this team and community. It means a lot — what we did this year and last year. But I think the lives we’ve touched means more than anything … giving people hope that things like this can be done. It always hurts more when you put so much into something you love. It’s hard to put away this jersey, but these memories are going to last a lifetime.” — Tucker Cagle
“You can’t put into words what coach Stu means to us and this team. I’m going to miss going into the locker room every day and getting ready for practice, film, weights. It means so much to us. It’s sad it had to end like this, but I’m grateful for the past two years. It’s been a blessing.” — Garrison Sharpe