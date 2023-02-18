HANCEVILLE — Addison’s postseason run ended with a Sweet 16 loss on Saturday as the Class 1A No. 9 Lady Bulldogs fell to Covenant Christian 47-26 at the Northwest Regional Tournament.
Addison (22-11) opened the contest with a basket to corral a 2-0 lead, but the Lady Eagles controlled things the rest of the way — holding 12-5, 21-11 and 33-20 advantages at the quarter breaks.
Coach Bailey Boland’s squad did its best to keep pace, but a poor shooting performance (6 of 42 from the field) and 19 turnovers thwarted any chance of the Lady Bulldogs making much headway.
Despite the tough end, Addison still managed to produce an excellent season.
The Lady Bulldogs won both their county and area tournament titles and reached regionals for a second straight year.
Covenant Christian will play No. 5 Marion County in the championship on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Top Scorers
Addison: Gracie Manley (18) — 20 rebounds, Hadley Butler (5), Molly Gilbreath (3)
Covenant Christian: Ashlee Gann (27), Sierra Cook (7), Kristen Shaw (5)
Coach Speak
“We had a plan going into the game, but we haven’t really struggled shooting this year. Tonight was just one of those nights where we had a hard time scoring and finding a rhythm. If we don’t score, we can’t press or put any pressure on them. They’re a good team, and I felt like we were prepared. But they executed their game plan, and it was just one of those nights where we couldn’t get anything going.” — Bailey Boland
"I can’t thank our seniors enough. They’ve had a great impact and have really turned this program around. I think they have left it better than they found it. Hopefully, we’ll work hard and go further than this next year. I’m proud of where we got, but being here makes you want to go further. I think we can, and I think they’ll work hard to do it.” — Bailey Boland