Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.