WEST POINT — Fairview held a wire-to-wire lead on Saturday, defeating Hanceville 38-29 for its second straight Cullman County Middle School title.
Brooklyn Merriman (12) and Addison Phillips (10) led the Purple and Gold offensively, while Kailyn Redding (nine), Oaklyn Gardner (five) and Maci Gregory (two) also contributed.
La’Miya Miller paced Hanceville with nine points, while Alex Twitty collected eight. McKenzie Aaron (four), Mattie Keith (three), Ava Glenon (three) and Cierra Merriweather (two) claimed buckets for the Lady Bulldogs as well.
All-County Team
La’Miya Miller, Hanceville
Ava Glenon, Hanceville
Alex Twitty, Hanceville
Mattie Keith, Hanceville
Kailyn Redding, Fairview
Brooklyn Merriman, Fairview
Addison Phillips, Fairview
Madeline Hill, Holly Pond
Audrey Blocker, Holly Pond
Kaydance Williams, Cold Springs
Keiarah Fanning, Cold Springs
Mary Beth Penn, West Point
Arleigh Thomason, Vinemont
Syler Hayes, Parkside
Jordan Sanders, Good Hope