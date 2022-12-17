Fairview Girls
Jake Winfrey

WEST POINT — Fairview held a wire-to-wire lead on Saturday, defeating Hanceville 38-29 for its second straight Cullman County Middle School title.

Brooklyn Merriman (12) and Addison Phillips (10) led the Purple and Gold offensively, while Kailyn Redding (nine), Oaklyn Gardner (five) and Maci Gregory (two) also contributed.

La’Miya Miller paced Hanceville with nine points, while Alex Twitty collected eight. McKenzie Aaron (four), Mattie Keith (three), Ava Glenon (three) and Cierra Merriweather (two) claimed buckets for the Lady Bulldogs as well.

All-County Team

La’Miya Miller, Hanceville

Ava Glenon, Hanceville

Alex Twitty, Hanceville

Mattie Keith, Hanceville

Kailyn Redding, Fairview

Brooklyn Merriman, Fairview

Addison Phillips, Fairview

Madeline Hill, Holly Pond

Audrey Blocker, Holly Pond

Kaydance Williams, Cold Springs

Keiarah Fanning, Cold Springs

Mary Beth Penn, West Point

Arleigh Thomason, Vinemont

Syler Hayes, Parkside

Jordan Sanders, Good Hope

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

