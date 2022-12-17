WEST POINT — Fairview held off a late charge by Vinemont on Saturday, claiming the Cullman County Middle School title following a 29-24 victory.
Calin Collins (12), Camden Cullen (eight), Connor Scott (seven) and Tucker Screws (two) provided the offense for the Aggies, who were able to make a few free throws and produce a few stops down the stretch to hold off the Eagles for their second straight crown.
Bryson Bush paced Vinemont with eight points, while Will Conquest (six), EJ Sharpe (five), Sam Marsh (three) and Josh Rhodes (two) also contributed.
All-County Team
Bailey Gann, West Point
J.J. Minck, West Point
Teagan Heaton, West Point
Nolan Franklin, West Point
Connor Scott, Fairview
Calin Collins, Fairview
Eli St. Denny, Fairview
Josh Rhodes, Vinemont
Will Conquest, Vinemont
Bryson Bush, Vinemont
Ayden Young, Good Hope
Parker Johnson, Good Hope
Connor Duncan, Parkside
Chris Diaz, Parkside
Ethan Day, Cold Springs
McCain Smith, Cold Springs
Landon Posey, Holly Pond
Brycen Harris, Hanceville
Sawyer Harris, Harmony