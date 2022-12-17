Fairview Boys
Jake Winfrey

WEST POINT — Fairview held off a late charge by Vinemont on Saturday, claiming the Cullman County Middle School title following a 29-24 victory.

Calin Collins (12), Camden Cullen (eight), Connor Scott (seven) and Tucker Screws (two) provided the offense for the Aggies, who were able to make a few free throws and produce a few stops down the stretch to hold off the Eagles for their second straight crown.

Bryson Bush paced Vinemont with eight points, while Will Conquest (six), EJ Sharpe (five), Sam Marsh (three) and Josh Rhodes (two) also contributed.

All-County Team

Bailey Gann, West Point

J.J. Minck, West Point

Teagan Heaton, West Point

Nolan Franklin, West Point

Connor Scott, Fairview

Calin Collins, Fairview

Eli St. Denny, Fairview

Josh Rhodes, Vinemont

Will Conquest, Vinemont

Bryson Bush, Vinemont

Ayden Young, Good Hope

Parker Johnson, Good Hope

Connor Duncan, Parkside

Chris Diaz, Parkside

Ethan Day, Cold Springs

McCain Smith, Cold Springs

Landon Posey, Holly Pond

Brycen Harris, Hanceville

Sawyer Harris, Harmony

