WEST POINT — Good Hope earned its redemption Thursday night.
The Raiders avenged a regular-season loss to West Point, outlasting the Warriors 26-20 this time around to claim the Cullman County middle school title and finish their campaign with an 8-1 record.
West Point jumped ahead 6-0 late in the first quarter following a 1-yard touchdown run by J.J. Minck.
Good Hope, though, answered on its ensuing possession, tying the matchup at 6-all after Parker Johnson found Cooper Johnson for a 60-yard touchdown connection with 35 seconds left in the opening period.
After Minck’s 11-yard touchdown dash put the Warriors back in front 12-6, the Raiders seized momentum to close out the first half.
Parker Johnson delivered a 14-yard touchdown pass to Michael Lee to make it 12-12 before Hunter Miller (10-yard touchdown run) and Parker Johnson (2-point conversion) helped give Good Hope a 20-12 cushion at intermission.
Parker Johnson’s third touchdown pass of the contest — a 16-yard toss to Lee early in the third quarter — allowed the Raiders to command a 26-12 advantage.
West Point, though, battled back.
The Warriors cut their deficit to 26-20 following a 2-yard touchdown run and subsequent 2-point conversion by Minck late in the fourth quarter, and then recovered a fumble two plays after a failed onside kick.
West Point marched to the Good Hope 26-yard line, but Parker Johnson sealed the game for the Raiders with an interception inside the 5-yard line with less than 10 seconds left.
Parker Johnson racked up 155 passing yards and 43 rushing yards for Good Hope.
Miller, meanwhile, added 87 rushing yards on 16 carries. Cooper Johnson (two catches for 96 yards), Lee (two catches for 30 yards) and Cayden Adamson (one catch for 29 yards) also pitched in offensively.
Minck finished with 109 passing yards and 88 rushing yards for West Point.
Titan Thornton (six carries for 55 yards) and Bryant Moon (six catches for 65 yards) also contributed.
See below for quotes of note.
Wesley Waters (Good Hope coach)
“It was a wild ending. It always is with West Point. They are coached by some great coaches, and they have some very talented guys. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We prepared the best we could, and our guys persevered and fought to the last whistle. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Parker Johnson (Good Hope quarterback)
“This win feels great. In Fireplug, I was crying for a loss. Now, I’m crying for a win. I love this team, and I love our coaches. We worked our butts off the whole year.”