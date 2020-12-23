Good Hope's boys and West Point's girls earned their respective titles following strong showings at the Cullman County Middle School Basketball Tournament, which wrapped up play at Fairview on Saturday.

The Raiders took down Fairview 53-45 for the crown, while the Lady Warriors beat Fairview 37-28 to take home the hardware.

Jacob Haynes scored a game-high 32 points to help Good Hope hold off the Aggies.

Isaiah Turner (seven), Owen Armstrong (seven), Ace Stricklin (four), Callahan Lindsey (two) and Hank Hudson (one) also contributed offensively.

Caden Barrett, Tucker Keef, Brodie Cockrell, Corey Cummings, Ayden Black and Brody Brown round out the roster. Jesse Lee and Matt McCulloch are assistants.

"I'm super proud of all the guys," coach Phillip Keef said. "They never gave up and pulled out the win against a very good Fairview team."

Good Hope finished the season with an 11-3 record.

Gavin Pace (13), Rhett Boyd (12), Zayden Cruce (nine), Alex England (six), A.J. Wood (three), Carson Jones (one) and Nicholas Gregory (one) provided the offense for Fairview.

Caitlee Simmons, meanwhile, netted a team-high 13 points to propel the Lady Warriors to a victory.

Macie Brown (six), Patton Fell (six), Camryn Faulkner (five), Jaelyn Faulkner (five) and Camara Marks (two) also pitched in for West Point.

Taylor Brasher, Lacey Wood, Katie Beth Yovino and Kealie Harbison round out the roster.

"I'm glad we got to have a season," coach Hayden Voce said. "Throughout all of the unknowns and uncertainties this year, the girls always had a positive attitude and showed enthusiasm every time we got to play. I'm proud of the hard work they put in to achieve this goal they have had since the beginning of the season. They fight hard every second of every game, and that's why I love this group so much. They never give up and have such a passion for the game of basketball. I really can't wait to watch them continue their basketball careers in the future."

West Point finished the season with a 15-4 record.

Darby Nichols (nine), Stephanie Acklin (eight), Ayda Payne (five), Alexis Golden (four) and Ava Thomas (two) scored for Fairview.

All-County Teams were also announced on Saturday.

Girls

Adriana Young, Cold Springs

Paisley Whitlow, Cold Springs

Darby Nichols, Fairview

Ayda Payne, Fairview

Mattie Wix, Good Hope

Cameron Graves, Good Hope

Mackenzie Twilley, Hanceville

Baylee Perdue, Harmony

Maggie Nail, Holly Pond

Emma Gurganus, Holly Pond

Peyton Salazar, Parkside

Caroline Miller, Vinemont

Morgan Flanagan, Vinemont

Jaelyn Faulkner, West Point

Patton Fell, West Point

Caitlee Simmons, West Point

Boys

Matt Williams, Cold Springs

Rhett Boyd, Fairview

Nicholas Gregory, Fairview

Carson Jones, Fairview

Gavin Pace, Fairview

Jacob Haynes, Good Hope

Callahan Lindsey, Good Hope

Peyton Twilley, Hanceville

Marquies Leeth, Hanceville

Zeth McCain, Harmony

Blake Richard, Holly Pond

Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond

Landon Smith, Parkside

Kayden Henderson, Vinemont

Jay Lamar, West Point

Hunter Hensley, West Point

Cade Welborn, West Point

