Good Hope's boys and West Point's girls earned their respective titles following strong showings at the Cullman County Middle School Basketball Tournament, which wrapped up play at Fairview on Saturday.
The Raiders took down Fairview 53-45 for the crown, while the Lady Warriors beat Fairview 37-28 to take home the hardware.
Jacob Haynes scored a game-high 32 points to help Good Hope hold off the Aggies.
Isaiah Turner (seven), Owen Armstrong (seven), Ace Stricklin (four), Callahan Lindsey (two) and Hank Hudson (one) also contributed offensively.
Caden Barrett, Tucker Keef, Brodie Cockrell, Corey Cummings, Ayden Black and Brody Brown round out the roster. Jesse Lee and Matt McCulloch are assistants.
"I'm super proud of all the guys," coach Phillip Keef said. "They never gave up and pulled out the win against a very good Fairview team."
Good Hope finished the season with an 11-3 record.
Gavin Pace (13), Rhett Boyd (12), Zayden Cruce (nine), Alex England (six), A.J. Wood (three), Carson Jones (one) and Nicholas Gregory (one) provided the offense for Fairview.
Caitlee Simmons, meanwhile, netted a team-high 13 points to propel the Lady Warriors to a victory.
Macie Brown (six), Patton Fell (six), Camryn Faulkner (five), Jaelyn Faulkner (five) and Camara Marks (two) also pitched in for West Point.
Taylor Brasher, Lacey Wood, Katie Beth Yovino and Kealie Harbison round out the roster.
"I'm glad we got to have a season," coach Hayden Voce said. "Throughout all of the unknowns and uncertainties this year, the girls always had a positive attitude and showed enthusiasm every time we got to play. I'm proud of the hard work they put in to achieve this goal they have had since the beginning of the season. They fight hard every second of every game, and that's why I love this group so much. They never give up and have such a passion for the game of basketball. I really can't wait to watch them continue their basketball careers in the future."
West Point finished the season with a 15-4 record.
Darby Nichols (nine), Stephanie Acklin (eight), Ayda Payne (five), Alexis Golden (four) and Ava Thomas (two) scored for Fairview.
All-County Teams were also announced on Saturday.
Girls
Adriana Young, Cold Springs
Paisley Whitlow, Cold Springs
Darby Nichols, Fairview
Ayda Payne, Fairview
Mattie Wix, Good Hope
Cameron Graves, Good Hope
Mackenzie Twilley, Hanceville
Baylee Perdue, Harmony
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond
Emma Gurganus, Holly Pond
Peyton Salazar, Parkside
Caroline Miller, Vinemont
Morgan Flanagan, Vinemont
Jaelyn Faulkner, West Point
Patton Fell, West Point
Caitlee Simmons, West Point
Boys
Matt Williams, Cold Springs
Rhett Boyd, Fairview
Nicholas Gregory, Fairview
Carson Jones, Fairview
Gavin Pace, Fairview
Jacob Haynes, Good Hope
Callahan Lindsey, Good Hope
Peyton Twilley, Hanceville
Marquies Leeth, Hanceville
Zeth McCain, Harmony
Blake Richard, Holly Pond
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond
Landon Smith, Parkside
Kayden Henderson, Vinemont
Jay Lamar, West Point
Hunter Hensley, West Point
Cade Welborn, West Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.