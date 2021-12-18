VINEMONT — Fairview’s hoops squads swept the titles at this year’s Cullman County middle school basketball tournament, which wrapped up play at Vinemont on Saturday afternoon.
The Aggie boys defeated West Point 34-31, while the girls took down Cold Springs 36-32.
Ty Dunn (11), Zayden Cruce (nine), Jace Stevens (seven), Avery Latham (five) and Conner Scott (two) provided the offense for Fairview’s boys, which finished the season at 16-3. Drew Dobson, Camden Cullen, Andrew Latham, Jake Harper, Bryton Gardner, Kenson Wells and Jo Jo Ellis round out the roster.
The Warriors were led by Jaxon Shelton’s 11 points.
Bryant Moon (seven), Colton Thrower (six), Brier Taylor (four) and Bailey Sutter (three) also contributed.
Kailyn Redding, meanwhile, led the Lady Aggies — who finished their season at 19-2 — with 12 points.
Ava Thomas (10), Cali Golden (five), Addison Phillips (four), Davi Stidham (three) and Brooklyn Merriman (two) also pitched in buckets. Emilee Walker, Molly Lindsey, Mali Gregory and Maci Gregory round out the roster.
Paizley Whitlow (13), Hollyn Bruer (nine), Macie Huffstutler (four), Bryleigh Basinger (four) and Sadie Smith (two) had buckets for Cold Springs.
All-County Teams were also announced on Saturday. Names were provided by schools.
Boys
Tycen Kilgo, Cold Springs
Ty Peppers, Cold Springs
Zayden Cruce, Fairview
Ty Dunn, Fairview
Kolt Redding, Fairview
Owen Armstrong, Good Hope
Tyler Byrd, Good Hope
Tucker Keef, Good Hope
Drake Bentley, Hanceville
Teagan Heaton, Harmony
Boston Gibbs, Holly Pond
Jackson Miller, Holly Pond
Konnor Dunkin, Parkside
Aden Cone, Vinemont
Cheston Wilhite, Vinemont
Jaxon Shelton, West Point
Brier Taylor, West Point
Girls
Hollyn Bruer, Cold Springs
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs
Kailyn Redding, Fairview
Davi Stidham, Fairview
Ava Thomas, Fairview
Lexi Marshall, Good Hope
Jordan Sanders, Good Hope
Aaliyah Twitty, Hanceville
Baylee Perdue, Harmony
Madison Butts, Holly Pond
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond
Gabby Richter, Holly Pond
Arry Rossie, Vinemont
Vayda Yarbrough, Vinemont
Lacy Smith, West Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.