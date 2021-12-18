VINEMONT — Fairview’s hoops squads swept the titles at this year’s Cullman County middle school basketball tournament, which wrapped up play at Vinemont on Saturday afternoon.

The Aggie boys defeated West Point 34-31, while the girls took down Cold Springs 36-32.

Ty Dunn (11), Zayden Cruce (nine), Jace Stevens (seven), Avery Latham (five) and Conner Scott (two) provided the offense for Fairview’s boys, which finished the season at 16-3. Drew Dobson, Camden Cullen, Andrew Latham, Jake Harper, Bryton Gardner, Kenson Wells and Jo Jo Ellis round out the roster.

The Warriors were led by Jaxon Shelton’s 11 points.

Bryant Moon (seven), Colton Thrower (six), Brier Taylor (four) and Bailey Sutter (three) also contributed.

Kailyn Redding, meanwhile, led the Lady Aggies — who finished their season at 19-2 — with 12 points.

Ava Thomas (10), Cali Golden (five), Addison Phillips (four), Davi Stidham (three) and Brooklyn Merriman (two) also pitched in buckets. Emilee Walker, Molly Lindsey, Mali Gregory and Maci Gregory round out the roster.

Paizley Whitlow (13), Hollyn Bruer (nine), Macie Huffstutler (four), Bryleigh Basinger (four) and Sadie Smith (two) had buckets for Cold Springs.

All-County Teams were also announced on Saturday. Names were provided by schools. 

Boys

Tycen Kilgo, Cold Springs

Ty Peppers, Cold Springs

Zayden Cruce, Fairview

Ty Dunn, Fairview

Kolt Redding, Fairview

Owen Armstrong, Good Hope

Tyler Byrd, Good Hope

Tucker Keef, Good Hope

Drake Bentley, Hanceville

Teagan Heaton, Harmony

Boston Gibbs, Holly Pond

Jackson Miller, Holly Pond

Konnor Dunkin, Parkside

Aden Cone, Vinemont

Cheston Wilhite, Vinemont

Jaxon Shelton, West Point

Brier Taylor, West Point

Girls

Hollyn Bruer, Cold Springs

Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs

Kailyn Redding, Fairview

Davi Stidham, Fairview

Ava Thomas, Fairview

Lexi Marshall, Good Hope

Jordan Sanders, Good Hope

Aaliyah Twitty, Hanceville

Baylee Perdue, Harmony

Madison Butts, Holly Pond

Maggie Nail, Holly Pond

Gabby Richter, Holly Pond

Arry Rossie, Vinemont

Vayda Yarbrough, Vinemont

Lacy Smith, West Point

