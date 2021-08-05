PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Normally on the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour when an angler breaks the 100-pound mark in a single day of competition, it’s done with a large school or two of smallmouth bass. Thursday, at the Toyota Stage Six at Lake Champlain Presented by Googan Baits in Plattburgh, New York, pro Matt Lee did it with largemouth.
Lee dominated Day 1 of the Group A Qualifying Round, catching 40 bass totaling 103 pounds, 5 ounces to give him a massive 55-pound, 6-ounce lead in Group A — the largest Day 1 lead ever held in Bass Pro Tour history. The six-day event, hosted by the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau and the City of Plattsburgh, features the top professional anglers from around the world competing for a purse of $805,000, including a top cash prize of $100,000 to the winner.
Behind Lee, in second place, is Berkley pro John Cox of DeBary, Florida, who boated 18 bass totaling 47-15. Rounding out the top three was General Tire pro Britt Myers of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, who caught 18 bass for 45-12 to end the day in third.
The 34 anglers in Group A will now have the day off on Friday, while the 39 anglers in Group B will begin their first day of competition. Group A will resume competition on Saturday.
“We still have a lot of derby ahead of us, but today was sick,” Lee said in his post-game interview. “I have bass hand. Not even bass thumb – bass hand. It was unreal.”
Lee said that he tried to target smallmouth early in the day, but when that plan fizzled he tried some of his largemouth areas and ran into what looks like the potential motherlode.
“I hit like four smallmouth places this morning and I could see them, but I couldn’t get them to bite,” the Cullman, Alabama pro said. “I figured they had to be biting a topwater somewhere, so I ran around to a largemouth place that I had fished before and caught a 3-10, and when I was reeling it in there were like 10 with it. So, I sat right there in that 100- to 150-foot section of grass and flipped up 100 pounds worth of bass.”
Lee said that he used just two setups on the day – his first bass came on a Lucky Craft Gunfish, and the rest came on a Texas-rigged Yamamoto Senko.
“I stayed in that same 75-yard stretch for five hours,” Lee said. “I went through some worms. The color didn’t even matter. I was just flipping hydrilla in 12- to 15-feet, and it was juice money. I had so much fun. I’ve got one more day to go to win the round and I’m just going to put the hammer down and hopefully advance straight into the Championship Round.”
Third-place angler Britt Myers chose another route to catch his 18 bass, mainly targeting smallmouth, although he did catch four largemouth as well.
“To be honest, Champlain was a little bit tougher than I thought it was going to be,” Myers said. “I thought I’d have to catch 30 pounds just to be in the hunt for the Knockout Round, but I’ve almost solidified that today. If I can catch a few more fish on Saturday, I’m very confident that I’ll make it in.
“The Duckett Baits swimbait was the key for me today – the 3.5-inch Real Thing Shad. I’ve been looking for an opportunity to use it and today when it was overcast, they really liked that swimbait. At the end of the day I also caught a few on a special little secret bait that I’ve got in my pocket for Day 2. So I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”
The top 20 pros in Group A after Day 1 on Lake Champlain are:
1st: Matt Lee, Cullman, Ala., 40 bass, 103-5
2nd: John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 18 bass, 47-15
3rd: Britt Myers, Lake Wylie, S.C., 18 bass, 45-12
4th: Scott Suggs, Alexander, Ark., 12 bass, 44-6
5th: Andy Montgomery, Blacksburg, S.C., 16 bass, 42-4
6th: Takahiro Omori, Tokyo, Japan, 14 bass, 40-8
7th: Edwin Evers, Talala, Okla., 13 bass, 39-15
8th: Shin Fukae, Osaka, Japan, 13 bass, 39-11
9th: Aaron Martens, Leeds, Ala., 14 bass, 38-10
10th: Dave Lefebre, Erie, Pa., 12 bass, 37-5
11th: James Elam, Tulsa, Okla., 12 bass, 36-12
12th: Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., 10 bass, 31-14
13th: Jason Lambert, Michie, Tenn., 12 bass, 31-13
14th: Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, La., 10 bass, 30-9
15th: Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla., eight bass, 25-15
16th: Jacopo Gallelli, Florence, Italy, eight bass, 24-8
17th: Jared Lintner, Arroyo Grande, Calif., nine bass, 23-14
18th: Brent Chapman, Lake Quivira, Kan., seven bass, 22-4
19th: Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., eight bass, 22-0
20th: Cliff Pace, Petal, Miss., seven bass, 19-13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.