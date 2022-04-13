Signing
Jake Winfrey
Four Cullman football standouts are taking their talents to the next level. Drew Ball signed a national letter of intent with Huntingdon on Wednesday, while Evan Richards (Auburn), Mason Richards (Jacksonville State) and Carson Hill (North Alabama) each accepted preferred walk-on offers with their respective schools.
 
Ball recorded 67 solo tackles, 41 assisted tackles, eight hammers, three fourth-down stops, two forced fumbles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery for the Bearcats last season. He earned All-State (Class 6A first-team linebacker) and All-Area (Defensive Player of the Year) honors. A three-year starter, Ball finished his career with 268 tackles.
 
Evan Richards started 34 career games and finished his senior season with 33 knockdowns. He graded at 73 percent.
 
Mason Richards started 11 games as a junior, totaling 15 knockdowns. He suffered a season-ending injury as a senior.
 
Hill started 30 career games and finished his senior season with eight knockdowns. He graded at 81 percent.
