Cullman native Jordan Lee dominated Friday’s championship round to come away with the title at Major League Fishing’s Heavy Hitters, which took place on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in Florida.
Lee reeled in 12 fish for a total of 52 pounds, 9 ounces, easily besting runner-up Bryan Thrift (33-03) in the 10-angler showdown. Lee also won the Big Bass award (7-04), bringing his total winnings in the six-day event to $200,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.