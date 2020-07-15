Jordan Lee

Jordan Lee is pictured.

Jordan Lee is Major League Fishing’s 2020 Bass Pro Tour points champion.

The Cullman native took home the title after advancing to the championship round of this week’s tournament — Covercraft Stage Five — at Wisconsin’s Sturgeon Bay.

“It feels unbelievable to be able to win it against these guys,” Lee told majorleaguefishing.com on Tuesday. “To win the points (championship) is a dream come true."

Lee placed fourth at the event after hauling in 27 fish (79 pounds, 7 ounces) on Wednesday. Justin Lucas (110-05) finished on top.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you