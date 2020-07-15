Jordan Lee is Major League Fishing’s 2020 Bass Pro Tour points champion.
The Cullman native took home the title after advancing to the championship round of this week’s tournament — Covercraft Stage Five — at Wisconsin’s Sturgeon Bay.
“It feels unbelievable to be able to win it against these guys,” Lee told majorleaguefishing.com on Tuesday. “To win the points (championship) is a dream come true."
Lee placed fourth at the event after hauling in 27 fish (79 pounds, 7 ounces) on Wednesday. Justin Lucas (110-05) finished on top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.