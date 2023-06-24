After taking a 3-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Masters Games of Alabama returns for its 29th year — and two Cullman natives are partaking in this year’s events.
Freddie Ponder and Rick White both qualified for the 2023 statewide competition in October, giving them — and others who are over the age of 50 — the chance to compete in different events in Valley, Ala.
Justin Graves, board member of the state’s Masters Games, talked about the importance of the games returning for the older generation to get a chance to express themselves physically, mentally and socially.
“Staying active is so important when you are aging and getting older,” Graves said. “The socialization aspect of the events is also important because you get the chance to connect, and sometimes reconnect, with other people their age.”
Graves also expressed his enjoyment of the games competition level, and his excitement to see everything get back to normal after COVID-19.
“They really take it seriously when they are out there doing the different events,” Graves said. “Freddie, for example, has a little rivalry with an older gentleman from Somerville in the free throw shooting competition, and that has gone on for years and years.”
That competitiveness is still evident in the way Ponder talks about the Masters Games, as well as his long-running rival in the basketball free throw competition, Ernest Lee.
“Truth be told, I have beat him more times than he has beat me,” Ponder said.
“I participated in the games before covid hit, and won the state championship in free throws and billiards,” Ponder said. “Me and Rick (White) went up there last Friday for the districts, and I hadn’t picked up a ball or nothing in three years, but I still qualified.”
Though he was happy to qualify for the Masters Games in three different events, Ponder could not hold back from humorously stating his disappointment about placing second during the district games.
“They sprang it on me you know, because I found out after that Rick had been practicing,” Ponder said. “I could have probably won them all if I had a lot of practice, but the states are in the fall so I got a lot of time to get ready for them.”