For the first time since 2005, Holly Pond’s football team will compete in Class 2A.
Leading the Broncos into their smaller classification will be Chris Moss, who coached the team in 2020 before stepping down due to health reasons the following summer. Longtime assistant Mark Cornelius guided the Green and White to a 3-7 record in 2021.
Holly Pond will duke it out against several new faces in Region 6, including Cleveland (last year’s state runner-up), Pleasant Valley, Southeastern, West End, Locust Fork and Gaston.
The Broncos open their season on Friday, August 19 with a road game against Clements.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Broncos below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
Holly Pond
2021 Record: 3-7 (1-6 in Class 3A, Region 6)
Key Losses: Landon Perkins, Kadin Suryono, Andy Light, Hunter Farr, Anthony Knopp, Isaac Chambers
Key Returners: Christian Couch, Sawyer Olinger, Damian Raymond, Jayden Holloway, Diego Arreguin, Xander Grazer, Dawson Simmons, Nik Goodwin, Zayne Faulkner
Coach Speak: “It’s good to be out here just from a standpoint of being alive. A lot of times you go through life and face adversity and face things where you really don’t know what’s going to happen at the end. But the good Lord was good to me, and I’m no longer having to face those health issues. I’m excited to be back. We’ve got a good group of kids. We’re young, but we’ve got a good nucleus that played last year.” — Chris Moss
“We’ve got to establish an identity on offense and defense. We’re installing a few things, and we have to make sure that whatever we do the kids can do it and have success doing it. We’re going to fit what we do to what our kids can do.” — Chris Moss
2022 Schedule
8/19: at Clements
8/26: Cold Springs
9/2: Locust Fork*
9/9: at Pleasant Valley*
9/16: Southeastern*
9/23: at Glencoe
9/30: at Gaston*
10/7: at West End*
10/14: BYE
10/21: Cleveland*
10/28: Vinemont
*Class 2A, Region 6 Game