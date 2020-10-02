GOOD HOPE — Good Hope's perfect season came to an end on Friday night following a 31-20 loss to Etowah.
The Class 4A No. 5 Raiders fell to 6-1 (2-1 in Region 6), while the 10th-ranked Blue Devils improved to 4-2, 4-0.
Etowah captured a 7-0 cushion early in the first quarter following a 14-yard touchdown run by Martavious Davis.
Good Hope responded later in the quarter with a 37-yard touchdown run by Tanner Malin, but Davis showed off his speed on the ensuing kickoff, returning it 95 yards on a nifty reverse to put the Blue Devils in front 14-6.
Alejandro Corona added a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter, and Etowah led 17-6 at halftime.
The Blue Devils continued to pad their lead in the second half, amassing two touchdowns — quarterback Trace Thompson hit Ollie Finch from 31 yards out, and running back Trent Davis added a 14-yard scoring scamper — en route to building a 31-6 advantage early in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders, though, didn't go quietly.
Malin garnered another touchdown run (4 yards) and then threw a 38-yard touchdown strike to Ethan Anderson to bring Good Hope to within 11 points late in the game.
Unfortunately for the home squad, that's as close as it'd get.
Malin finished with around 200 yards of total offense, while Colton Bagwell had 91 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Trent Davis, a Duke commit, finished with 129 rushing yards on 17 carries.
The Raiders will travel to Fultondale next week.
