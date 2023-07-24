Cullman’s swim and dive team finished second at the ARPA State Championship Meet in Birmingham following outstanding performances last week.
The team is coached by Charis Peek and assisted by Logan Holley.
See top performers below.
6 & UNDER BOYS
CJ Curry- 25y Free (9th), 25y Back (8th)
6 & UNDER GIRLS
Brittan Bentley- 25y Back (13th)
Emri Lackey- 25y Free (5th), 25y Back (6th)
FREE RELAYS
2nd Place- Audrey Smith, Amellia Powell, Brittan Bentley, Emri Lackey
8th Place- Savannah Aaron, Magnolia Randall, Mary Doss Amuso, Skylan Trussell
8 & UNDER BOYS
Ezra Basch- 25y Free (7th), 25y Breast (14th), 50y Free (9th)
Rhodes Bentley - 25y Breast (16th)
Guy Caffey- 100y IM (7th), 25y Breast (4th), 25y Fly (13th)
Abram Lackey- 100y IM (2nd), 25y Fly (2nd - tie), 25y Back (2nd)
MEDLEY RELAY
5th Place- Ezra Basch (back), Guy Caffey (breast), Abram Lackey (fly), CJ Curry (free)
FREE RELAYS
4th Place- Guy Caffey, Rhodes Bentley, Ezra Basch, Abram Lackey
11th Place- Will Amuso, Gabriel Lance, Henry Tucker, Keith Swidecki
8 & UNDER GIRLS
Paisley Caldwell- 25y Free (3rd), 50y Free (3rd)
Jesslyn Davis- 100y IM (6th), 25y Breast (3rd), 50y Free (13th)
Lauren Hughes- 100y IM (1st), 25y Breast (1st), 25y Fly (2nd)
Willa Grace Miner- 25y Back (5th)
Clara Peek- 25y Free (10th), 25y Back (7th)
Scout Trussell- 25y Free (8th), 25y Fly (6th)
MEDLEY RELAYS
2nd Place- Clara Peek (back), Jesslyn Davis (breast), Lauren Hughes (fly), Paisley Caldwell (free)
6th Place- Willa Grace Miner (back), Finleigh Bates (breast), Emma Grace Tidwell (fly), Scout Trussell (free)
FREE RELAYS
1st Place - Paisley Caldwell, Jesslyn Davis, Scout Trussell, Lauren Hughes
10th Place - Clara Peek, Willa Grace Miner, Paislee Miner, Emma Grace Tidwell
8 & UNDER MIXED MEDLEY RELAY
2nd Place- Clara Peek (back), Abram Lackey (breast), Lauren Hughes (fly), Rhodes Bentley (free)
8 & UNDER MIXED FREE RELAYS
3rd Place- Guy Caffey, Ezra Basch, Scout Trussell, Paisley Caldwell
11th Place- Will Amuso, Jesslyn Davis, Willa Grace Miner, Keith Swidecki
9-10 BOYS
Griffin Berryhill- 100y IM (1st), 50y Fly (2nd), 50y Back (2nd)
Luke Bonds- 50y Free (14th), 50y Breast (14th), 50y Fly (13th)
Jaxon Curry- 100y IM (12th), 50y Breast (8th), 50y Back (5th)
MEDLEY RELAY
2nd Place- Cross Miner (back), Jaxon Curry (breast), Griffin Berryhill (fly), Luke Bonds (free)
FREE RELAY
2nd Place- Luke Bonds, Cross Miner, Jaxon Curry, Griffin Berryhill
9-10 GIRLS
Sophia Aaron- 100y IM (9th), 50y Fly (5th), 50y Back (7th)
Georgia Dowdy- 100y IM (4th), 50y Fly (4th), 50y Back (3rd)
Catherine Hughes- 100y IM (7th), 50y Breast (4th), 100y Free (3rd)
Harper Rodriguez- 50y Fly (9th)
Oakley Turner- 100y IM (14th), 50y Breast (7th)
MEDLEY RELAYS
2nd Place- Sophia Aaron (back), Catherine Hughes (breast), Georgia Dowdy (fly), Oakley Turner (free)
13th Place- Faith Peek (back), Harper Rodriguez (breast), Remi VanMaanen (fly), Rileigh Reese (free)
FREE RELAYS
3rd Place- Catherine Hughes, Oakley Turner, Sophia Aaron, Georgia Dowdy
10th Place- Rileigh Reese, Harper Rodriguez, Remi VanMaanen, Faith Peek
9-10 MIXED MEDLEY RELAY
15th Place- Sam Penner (back), Brooks Bentley (breast), Remi VanMaanen (fly), Faith Peek (free)
9-10 MIXED FREE RELAYS
3rd Place- Luke Bonds, Catherine Hughes, Georgia Dowdy, Griffin Berryhill
6th Place- Nolan Ferrara, Oakley Turner, Sophia Aaron, Jaxon Curry
11-12 BOYS
Griffin Cole- 50y Back (10th)
Briar Lackey- 100y IM (8th), 50y Breast (10th), 100y Free (8th)
Anakin Powell- 100y IM (13th), 100y Free (12th)
Tate Tysinger- 50y Breast (6th), 50y Fly (14th)
MEDLEY RELAY
4th Place- Griffin Cole (back), Tate Tysinger (breast), Anakin Powell (fly), Briar Lackey (free)
FREE RELAY
5th Place- Tate Tysinger, Griffin Cole, Anakin Powell, Briar Lackey
11-12 GIRLS
Edie Hudson- 100y IM (8th), 50y Breast (2nd), 50y Fly (12th)
Elizabeth Hughes- 100y IM (7th), 50y Breast (6th), 100y Free (11th - tie)
MEDLEY RELAY
9th Place- Elizabeth Hughes (back), Kennedi Bonds (breast), Edie Hudson (fly), Preslie Basch (free)
FREE RELAY
9th Place- Edie Hudson, Kennedi Bonds, Preslie Basch, Elizabeth Hughes
11-12 MIXED MEDLEY RELAY
6th Place- Briar Lackey (back), Tate Tysinger (breast), Edie Hudson (fly), Elizabeth Hughes (free)
13-14 BOYS
Mason Fuller- 50y Free (6th), 50y Breast (5th), 50y Fly (2nd)
Charlie Long- 50y Back (15th)
Magnus Mann- 100y IM (5th), 50y Breast (6th), 50y Back (4th)
Camp Smith- 100y Free (16th), 50y Fly (7th), 50y Back (8th)
MEDLEY RELAYS
3rd Place- Magnus Mann (back), Mason Fuller (breast), Camp Smith (fly), Dallas Hammons (free)
13th Place- Gunner Stracener (back), Carter Barnett (breast), Charlie Long (fly), Brooks Bentley (free)
FREE RELAYS
3rd Place- Magnus Mann, Dallas Hammons, Camp Smith, Mason Fuller
12th Place- Gunner Stracener, Brayden Bell, Carter Barnett, Charlie Long
14th Place- Seth Reese, Tanner Bell, Tytus Stracener, Brooks Bentley
13-14 GIRLS
Ella Cupp- 100y IM (10th), 100y Free (3rd), 50y Back (6th)
Madeline Dowdy- 100y IM (8th), 100y Free (4th), 50y Fly (9th)
Mika Lackey- 100y IM (2nd), 50y Breast (2nd), 50y Back (2nd)
Caitlin Long- 100y IM (3rd), 50y Free (4th), 50y Fly (4th)
MEDLEY RELAY
2nd Place- Ella Cupp (back), Mika Lackey (breast), Caitlin Long (fly), Madeline Dowdy (free)
FREE RELAY
2nd Place- Caitlin Long, Madeline Dowdy, Ella Cupp, Mika Lackey
13-14 MIXED MEDLEY RELAYS
2nd Place- Magnus Mann (back), Mika Lackey (breast), Mason Fuller (fly), Caitlin Long (free)
6th Place- Camp Smith (back), Dallas Hammons (breast), Madeline Dowdy (fly), Ella Cupp (free)
15-18 BOYS
Hilson Cole- 100y Free (13th)
Chase Duncan- 50y Free (13th), 100y Free (16th), 50y Back (10th)
Brody Schaefer- 50y Free (7th), 50y Breast (10th), 50y Fly (6th)
MEDLEY RELAY
6th Place- Chase Duncan (back), Brody Schaefer (breast), Grayson Randall (fly), Hilson Cole (free)
FREE RELAY
6th Place- Chase Duncan, Grayson Randall, Hilson Cole, Brody Schaefer
15-18 GIRLS
Morgan Fuller- 50y Free (10th), 50y Fly (13th), 50y Back (12th)
MEDLEY RELAY
11th Place- Morgan Fuller (back), Ruby Hudson (breast), Anastasia Hazard (fly), Ellie Gleaton (free)
FREE RELAY
10th Place- Karli Guthrie, Ella Cupp, Ruby Hudson, Morgan Fuller
15-18 MIXED FREE RELAY
12th Place- Grayson Randall, Karli Guthrie, Morgan Fuller, Brody Schaefer
15-18 MIXED MEDLEY RELAYS
4th Place- Chase Duncan (back), Brody Schaefer (breast), Ruby Hudson (fly), Morgan Fuller (free)
16th Place- Karli Guthrie (back), Elizabeth Hughes (breast), Hilson Cole (fly), Troy Mann (free)