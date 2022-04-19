For the first time in recent history two local swimmers competed against teams from across the US in the National Club Swimming Association’s Junior National competition in March.
Coach Carson Glasscock had been aware of the competition, but it wasn’t until Madeline Dowdy made a qualifying run last summer that attendance was made feasible.
“This was the first year that anyone from Cullman has been. At least in any kind of recent history. It is sort of like a lottery, anyone with a qualifying time can compete but it’s such a big event spots fill up. Since it was our first year we got two spots,” Glasscock said.
Despite this only being Caitlin Long’s second year swimming competitively, she also received a qualifying time and the pair set their sights on Orlando.
Upon arriving the girls were met with not only more competitors than ever, but also with teams with infinitely more resources at their disposal.
While Dowdy and Long were confined to using the Cullman Aquatics and Wellness Center facility after hours, many teams in Orlando had entire complexes dedicated for their exclusive use.
The two describe their first experience competing on the national scale as one to learn from and grow.
“I learned a lot about things to focus on outside of the competition that effects your performance; things like training and nutrition that I can work on so that I can go back and compete harder next year,” Long said.
“I’m just proud to have made it, I really wasn’t expecting that or anything. Just letting more people know who our team are was great,” Dowdy said.
Glasscock is hopeful for next year’s competition saying that Dowdy and Long’s accomplishments this year have sparked a unified competitive drive in his team.
“I think it’s making the team want to push themselves a little more, they look at this year and they say ‘Man, I want to go to Orlando to.’ I think that is the biggest thing, it’s made them realize that they are capable of competing at that level, and that it is obtainable,” Glasscock said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.