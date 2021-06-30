Nearly 50 future Warriors packed Jim Boyd Gymnasium this week for a basketball camp that can officially be deemed a great success.
Spearheaded by West Point’s varsity coaching staffs, the three-day camp wrapped up Wednesday, and those in attendance — boys and girls grades 2-6 — couldn’t have had a better time.
The energetic campers embraced each drill and station with an eagerness to learn and improve their skills.
For varsity boys coach Mason Voce, camps such as this are vital to the growth of the school’s hoops programs.
"The biggest thing is we have to create a family-type culture, create a love and excitement for basketball,” he said. “This is a good way to do it. You come in for three days and three hours, and you connect. They’re having a great time. In turn, a few years from now, they’ll be doing the same thing with other kids. But for us to be successful and compete in 5A, we’ve got to invest in these young kids. This camp being back is a good thing for us. We just want to make connections. We’ve got a bunch of varsity guys and girls working, too. All in all, it’s a great thing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.