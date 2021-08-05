St. Bernard’s Nic Fallin took home a bronze medal in the triple jump at this year’s USA Track & Field (USATF) National Junior Olympics.
The rising eighth-grader, who competed in the 13- and 14-year-old division, recorded a distance of 37-05.75 in the event to finish third.
Fallin also qualified for the high jump and long jump but sat out those competitions due to a previous injury.
"Winning a medal at the Junior Olympics is definitely the most amazing thing that's ever happened to me," Fallin said. "Getting to compete at a college stadium with so many talented athletes was very exciting, too. When the summer started, I had just hoped to win some medals at our local meets. I never thought I would be competing for a medal at a national event. I can't thank Coach Waid (Harbison) enough for working with me all summer and for making this season so much fun. Also, thank you to Coach (William) Calvert for getting me started in the triple jump and to Encore Rehab for helping me work through a hip issue. Hopefully next year I'll get to go back and compete again."
The National Junior Olympics took place in Jacksonville, Florida — at the University of North Florida — from July 26-August 1.
