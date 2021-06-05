Vinemont’s inaugural basketball camp wrapped up Saturday, and it couldn’t have gone much better.
The varsity coaching staffs — boys and girls — played host to more than 30 attendees at the two-day event, which took place at the middle school gymnasium and saw kids in grades 3-8 enthusiastically embrace each drill, station and competition during each four-hour session.
For Vinemont varsity boys coach Preston Boyd, the inaugural camp was a hit and a great step in the right direction.
“I felt like our numbers exceeded my expectations,” he said. "I really appreciate the community support we had for it. I thought it went really well overall. It gave all our coaches the opportunity to meet future players we won’t be coaching for several years and build some relationships. And that’s what it’s all about for me — building those relationships and getting to work with these boys and girls at this level."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.