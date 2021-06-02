If attendance at this year’s Good Hope basketball camp is any measure of long-term success, the Raiders no doubt have a bright future.
More than 50 kids participated in the annual event — the most since its inception — which wrapped up Wednesday and was conducted by Good Hope’s varsity coaching staff and players inside D.E. Ryan Gymnasium.
The enthusiastic attendees — boys and girls entering grades 3-8 — were guided through numerous drills to help develop fundamentals, and competition was encouraged with a series of contests.
Raiders varsity boys coach Drew Adams was pleased with the turnout and what the group was able to accomplish over two days.
“I thought we’d have a pretty good crowd just for the fact that everything got shut down last summer, and everyone is chomping at the bit for some normalcy,” he said. “This is by far the most we’ve had out for this. I think it says two things. One, we’ve got kids who are wanting to do stuff this summer and wanting to get out and get better. It’s also a good thing for our future. We’ve got a really good youth program and middle school program, and it’s nice to be able to work with these younger kids.”
Adams is hopeful the camp will continue to grow.
“I want it to be something our kids look forward to every year,” he said. “If all I’m doing is dealing strictly with my varsity guys, and I’m not reaching out to the younger kids, then I’m not doing my job. It’s good for our younger kids to see these older players, and it’s good for our older players to help out these younger kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.