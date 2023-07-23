The Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame installed its 23rd class Saturday at its annual induction banquet at Stonebridge Farms.
Members of the 2023 class include Charlie Krenkel (Cullman), David Schaffer (Cullman), Ivan Richard (Cullman), Randy Jones (West Point), Jeff Lovell (Holly Pond), Jeremy Gardner (Fairview), Dee Merriweather Castille (Hanceville), Mark Putman (Hanceville), Stanley Parker (Vinemont), Tracy Means (Good Hope), Kelley Freeman (Cold Springs) and Paul Bailey (at large).
During the ceremony, nine local student-athletes were awarded scholarships. The recipients are as follows:
% Carley Davis, Cold Springs: Victoria Rouse Memorial Scholarship
% Olivia Britton, Cullman: Jimmy Dale Burgess Scholarship
% Aliyah Ryan, Holly Pond: Charlotte Cummings Foundation Scholarship
% Bailey Keef, Good Hope: Gussie Shabel Memorial Scholarship
% Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship
% Noah Zane Roberts, Fairview: Peoples Bank Scholarship
% Cole Bissot, St. Bernard: Charlie Richard Memorial Scholarship
% Berkley Gable, Vinemont: Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship
% Aiden Dujoud, West Point: James Shabel Memorial Scholarship