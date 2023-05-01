The Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees.
Charlie Krenkel (Cullman), David Schaffer (Cullman), Ivan Richard (Cullman), Randy Jones (West Point), Jeff Lovell (Holly Pond), Jeremy Gardner (Fairview), Dee Merriweather (Hanceville), Mark Putman (Hanceville), Stanley Parker (Vinemont), Tracy Means (Good Hope), Kelley Freeman (Cold Springs) and Paul Bailey (at large) will all be ushered in as members of the 23rd class during a banquet ceremony at Stonebridge Farms on July 22.
Tickets will be on sale starting May 9 at First Southern Financial.