The Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 inductees.
Robin Cummings (Fairview), Emory Gibbs (Hanceville), Danny Miller (Cullman), Mike Morris (Holly Pond), Michael Oldacre (West Point), Annette Irons-Parker (Hanceville), Spencer Romine (Cullman), Ferrell Runge (Vinemont), Kristy Ward (Cullman), Wayne Weissend (Good Hope) and Tammy West (Cold Springs) will be ushered in as the 22nd class during a ceremony at Stonebridge Farms on July 23.
Tickets, currently on sale at First Southern Financial, are $20 each.
