Ethan Edgeworth couldn't be caught on Saturday.
In fact, the Cold Springs freshman hasn't been caught all season long.
Edgeworth breezed by his Class 1A-2A competition at the 16th annual Kudzu Hills Invitational, speeding to a personal-best time of 16:27.18 — the quickest in the meet across all classifications — and crossing the finish line more than 90 seconds ahead of the runner-up to lead the Eagles to the team title.
Additionally, Edgeworth has won all four meets he's competed in this year, including the Pepsi XC Challenge, Chickasaw Trails Invitational and Southern Showcase.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Edgeworth edged Vinemont's Ethan Lemons, who won the Class 3A-4A division on Saturday.
Lemons, who had the second-best time of the meet (16:28.12) has three victories and a second-place finish for the Eagles so far this season.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, September 22 through Monday, September 28 below:
Stats are compiled by The Cullman Times and/or submitted by area coaches.
% Justin Mather, Addison: Had a 48-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard touchdown catch in a 49-15 loss to Good Hope.
% Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the Class 1A-2A title at the Kudzu Hills Invitational.
% Reagan Parris, Claire Huffstutler, Macie Huffstutler, Emma Hancock and Brooke Crider, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles win the Class 1A-2A title at the Kudzu Hills Invitational.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Josiah Walker, Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee and Hunter Calvert, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the Class 1A-2A title at the Kudzu Hills Invitational.
% Max Dueland, Cullman: Had 219 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 21-6 loss to Mars Hill Bible. Had 32 rushing yards.
% Nic Glass, Cullman: Had four catches for 76 yards against Mars Hill Bible.
% Peyton Bailey, Fairview: Finished second in the Class 5A-7A division at the Kudzu Hills Invitational.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 203 total yards — 107 passing and 96 rushing — and two rushing touchdowns in a 49-15 win over Addison.
% Colton Bagwell, Good Hope: Had three rushing touchdowns against Addison.
% Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope: Had 92 total yards — 45 rushing and 47 receiving — and a touchdown against Addison.
% Joseph Arriaga, Eli Loyd, David DeJesus, Nikolas Borths and Jiovany-Aguilar Arriaga, St. Bernard:Helped the Saints win the Class 3A-4A title at the Kudzu Hills Invitational.
% Kendall Harbison, Vinemont: Finished second in the Class 3A-4A division at the Kudzu Hills Invitational.
% Lexi Shadix, West Point: Had 92 kills, 20 digs, 17 blocks and two aces to help the Lady Warriors win the Tournament of Champions.
% Braelee Quinn, West Point: Had 51 kills, 31 digs and three aces to help the Lady Warriors win the Tournament of Champions.
% Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 202 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 43-35 loss to Hayden.
% Will Cochran, West Point: Had three touchdowns against Hayden.
