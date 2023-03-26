Archery
East Elementary, Cullman Middle and Vinemont High secured top marks en route to corralling their respective team titles at this year’s Cullman County Archery Championship.

See below for team scores and top performers from each division of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event, which wrapped up Saturday at Fairview High School.

Elementary Division

East — 3,121

Vinemont — 3,072

Good Hope — 2,688

West Point — 2,566

Welti — 2,544

Holly Pond — 2,495

CPRST —2,369

Hanceville — 2,305

Fairview — 2,278

East Elementary’s Counting Scores

Kinsley Matson — 274

Jackson Newsom — 272

Harper Easterwood — 270

Anna Claire Kallhoff — 263

Maci Nelson — 263

Talon Burleson — 263

Max Douglas — 255

Payton Jones — 254

Justice Hulsey — 253

Julyus Lassiter — 253

Lily Hale — 251

Kinley Grimes — 250

Top Three Male Performers

Jackson Newsom, East — 272

Karsen Thomason, Welti — 263 (10 Tens)

Talon Burleson, East — 263 (7 Tens)

Owen Murphy, Sacred Heart — 263 (7 Tens)

Top Three Female Performers

Kinsley Matson, East — 274

Harper Easterwood, East — 270

Ella Lee, Vinemont — 267

Middle Division

Cullman — 3,291

Vinemont — 3,281

Good Hope — 3,186

Fairview — 3,071

Hanceville — 3,011

West Point — 2,889

Holly Pond — 2,850

Cullman’s Counting Scores

Maddie Seidel — 288

Thatcher Lucas — 288

Stephen Cobb — 279

Reagan Blackwood — 275

Alex Cornelius — 274

Mitchell Olvey — 274

Hayes Nicholas — 273

Trent Henderson — 269

Lucy Bates — 269

Colton Hicks — 269

Katelyn Jowers — 267

Emmaline Powell — 266

Top Three Male Performers

Thatcher Lucas, Cullman — 288

Gavin Phillips, Vinemont — 287

Stephen Cobb, Cullman — 279

Top Three Female Performers

Maddie Seidel, Cullman — 288

AnnaLee McRae, Vinemont — 286

Marley Williams, Vinemont — 277

High Division

Vinemont — 3,431

Cullman — 3,339

Good Hope — 3,287

Fairview — 3,175

West Point — 3,062

Holly Pond — 3,000

Hanceville — 2,749

Vinemont’s Counting Scores

Caroline Miller — 297

Bradley Johnson — 294

Tucker Robinson — 293

Jagger Lee — 292

Logan Ford — 284

Daniel Brown — 283

Alexis Sartin — 283

Shelby Thompson — 283

Briana Leigeber — 282

Malicih Adams — 281

Dalton Bryan — 280

Riley Bramley — 279

Top Three Male Performers

Bradley Johnson, Vinemont — 294

Tucker Robinson, Vinemont — 293

Jagger Lee, Vinemont — 292

Top Three Female Performers

Caroline Miller, Vinemont — 297

Keyonna Puckett, Cullman — 287

Brinley Hurt, Cullman — 284

Prep Track & Field

Falkville Invitational

Good Hope’s girls and West Point’s boys collected the team titles at Saturday’s Falkville Invitational.

West Point’s girls placed second behind the Lady Raiders, while Good Hope’s boys were third overall.

See top-three individual performers below.

Varsity Girls

Good Hope

Cadence Watson, first in high jump (4-8), first in pole vault (7-6), second in 100-meter hurdles and second in 300-meter hurdles

Bailey Keef, first in 200-meter dash (27.28), first in long jump (14-2.25) and second in 100-meter dash

Rudi Derrick, first in 800-meter run (2:33.65) and first in 1,600-meter run (5:57.13)

Marlee Williams, first in javelin (81-5)

Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro, Alexis Marshall and Rudi Derrick, first in 4x400-meter relay (4:41.07)

Bailey Tetro, second in 400-meter dash and third in long jump

Lauren Falls, second in high jump

Addie Stripling, second in javelin

Zoe Marks, second in shot put

Caitlin Nisley, Katie Parrish, Bonnie Williams and Brylee Benefield, second in 4x800-meter relay

Cahaba Falls, third in high jump

Alexis Marshall, third in pole vault

West Point

Brooklynn Wells, first in triple jump (31-10) and second in long jump

Kaylee Faulkner, first in 100-meter dash (12.58)

Kelsye Will, Jaelyn Faulkner, Camryn Faulkner and Kaylee Faulkner, first in 4x100-meter relay (54.22)

Maggie Warren, MJ Kaser, Lilly Patterson and Hollie Salter, first in 4x800-meter relay (11:43.00)

Dorothy Salter, second in 3,200-meter run

Baylor Wells, second in triple jump

Jaelyn Faulkner, third in 100-meter dash, third in 200-meter dash and third in 100-meter hurdles

Lilly Patterson, third in 800-meter run

Ella Minck, third in 300-meter hurdles

Dorothy Salter, Alyssa Hastings, Maggie Warren and Kealie Harbison, third in 4x400-meter relay

Varsity Boys

Good Hope

Dylan Butts, first in 110-meter hurdles (18.27), first in 300-meter hurdles (46.69) and third in long jump

Hank Hudson, second in 300-meter hurdles

Colton Lindsey, second in javelin

Jonathan Murphy, Drake Nichols, Nathan Biggs and Riley Brown, second in 4x800-meter relay

Brock Wooten, third in discus

West Point

Rene Moreno-Tovar, first in 3,200-meter run (11:35.77), first in 1,600-meter run (4:51.25) and second in 800-meter run

Riley Wayne, first in javelin (127-0) and second in shot put

Asa Sutter, first in triple jump (37-8.5)

Aiden Dujoud, first in discus (136-6.5)

Hayden Jones, Jakob Salter, Thomas Ferster and Rene Moreno-Tovar, first in 4x800-meter relay

Eli Sims, second in 100-meter dash and second in 200-meter dash

Hayden Jones, second in 400-meter dash

Thomas Ferster, second in 3,200-meter run

Jaxon Shelton, second in high jump

Trynt Allen, Caden Rusk, Hayden Jones and Brayden Monfort, second in 4x400-meter relay

Jakob Salter, third in 3,200-meter run

Dawson Smith, third in 110-meter hurdles

Pearce Parker, third in high jump

Trynt Allen, Dawson Smith, Ollie Howell and Eli Sims, third in 4x100-meter relay

Friday “Knight” Invitational

Hanceville competed in the Friday “Knight” Invitational at Arab last Friday.

Will Calvert took home gold in the high jump (6-2), while Zach Campbell (100-meter dash) and the Bulldogs’ 4x100-meter relay team (Brosnan Ward, David Springer, Marquies Leeth and Campbell) earned silver to help the Purple and Gold finish fourth out of 17 teams.

Kate Sterling, meanwhile, secured a third-place showing (discus).

Northeast Alabama Invitational

Cullman and Fairview competed in the Northeast Alabama Invitational at Fort Payne last Thursday.

See top-three finishers by school below.

Varsity Boys

Cullman

Patrick Adcock, first in discus (132-4) and first in shot put (47-1.5)

Owen Heinze, second in 200-meter dash

Nate Zills, second in high jump

Varsity Girls

Fairview

Kabri Redding, first in discus (98-8)

Darby Nichols, second in long jump

Laci Segrest, second in shot put

Allyson Hill, third in 100-meter hurdles

Florence Invitational

Vinemont competed in the Florence Invitational last Thursday.

Ethan Lemons won the 1,600-meter run (4:27.82) and placed second in the 800-meter run.

Carley Stephens, meanwhile, finished second in the high jump.

Saturday — March 25

Prep Baseball

Cullman 9, Haleyville 4

Paxton Ponder: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Patton Elkins: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K

Hazel Green 2, Cullman 0

Fairview 8, Dora 5

Carson Jones: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Barett York: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Fairview 6, Danville 5

Caden Jennings: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Connor Scott: 2-for-2, RBI

St. John Paul II 16, Holly Pond 1

Cleveland 11, Vinemont 9

Michael Foust: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Jaxon Holcomb: 3-for-4

Austin Marsh: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Vinemont 20, Cleveland 2

Michael Foust: 3-for-4, RBI

Jake Hale: 2-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs

Rush Sandlin: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Ayden Thomason: 2-for-4, RBI

Hayden Robinson: 2 RBIs

Austin Marsh: 2 RBIs

Chad Reynolds: 4 IP, H, ER, 4 K

Friday — March 24

Prep Baseball

Bob Jones 11, Cullman 4

Paxton Ponder: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

Hunter Howell: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Cullman 10, Golden 3

Elijah Hayes: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Paxton Ponder: 2-for-4

Hunter Howell: 1-for-2 (HR), 2 RBIs

Cooper Loftin: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 6 K

Winfield 9, West Point 5

Jay Lamar: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

JD Cochran: 2-for-3, RBI

Brody Freeman: 2-for-4

Prep Tennis

Cullman def. Leeds (Boys)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa def. Cullman (Boys)

Cullman def. Leeds (Girls)

Cullman def. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (Girls)

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

