East Elementary, Cullman Middle and Vinemont High secured top marks en route to corralling their respective team titles at this year’s Cullman County Archery Championship.
See below for team scores and top performers from each division of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event, which wrapped up Saturday at Fairview High School.
Elementary Division
East — 3,121
Vinemont — 3,072
Good Hope — 2,688
West Point — 2,566
Welti — 2,544
Holly Pond — 2,495
CPRST —2,369
Hanceville — 2,305
Fairview — 2,278
East Elementary’s Counting Scores
Kinsley Matson — 274
Jackson Newsom — 272
Harper Easterwood — 270
Anna Claire Kallhoff — 263
Maci Nelson — 263
Talon Burleson — 263
Max Douglas — 255
Payton Jones — 254
Justice Hulsey — 253
Julyus Lassiter — 253
Lily Hale — 251
Kinley Grimes — 250
Top Three Male Performers
Jackson Newsom, East — 272
Karsen Thomason, Welti — 263 (10 Tens)
Talon Burleson, East — 263 (7 Tens)
Owen Murphy, Sacred Heart — 263 (7 Tens)
Top Three Female Performers
Kinsley Matson, East — 274
Harper Easterwood, East — 270
Ella Lee, Vinemont — 267
Middle Division
Cullman — 3,291
Vinemont — 3,281
Good Hope — 3,186
Fairview — 3,071
Hanceville — 3,011
West Point — 2,889
Holly Pond — 2,850
Cullman’s Counting Scores
Maddie Seidel — 288
Thatcher Lucas — 288
Stephen Cobb — 279
Reagan Blackwood — 275
Alex Cornelius — 274
Mitchell Olvey — 274
Hayes Nicholas — 273
Trent Henderson — 269
Lucy Bates — 269
Colton Hicks — 269
Katelyn Jowers — 267
Emmaline Powell — 266
Top Three Male Performers
Thatcher Lucas, Cullman — 288
Gavin Phillips, Vinemont — 287
Stephen Cobb, Cullman — 279
Top Three Female Performers
Maddie Seidel, Cullman — 288
AnnaLee McRae, Vinemont — 286
Marley Williams, Vinemont — 277
High Division
Vinemont — 3,431
Cullman — 3,339
Good Hope — 3,287
Fairview — 3,175
West Point — 3,062
Holly Pond — 3,000
Hanceville — 2,749
Vinemont’s Counting Scores
Caroline Miller — 297
Bradley Johnson — 294
Tucker Robinson — 293
Jagger Lee — 292
Logan Ford — 284
Daniel Brown — 283
Alexis Sartin — 283
Shelby Thompson — 283
Briana Leigeber — 282
Malicih Adams — 281
Dalton Bryan — 280
Riley Bramley — 279
Top Three Male Performers
Bradley Johnson, Vinemont — 294
Tucker Robinson, Vinemont — 293
Jagger Lee, Vinemont — 292
Top Three Female Performers
Caroline Miller, Vinemont — 297
Keyonna Puckett, Cullman — 287
Brinley Hurt, Cullman — 284
Prep Track & Field
Falkville Invitational
Good Hope’s girls and West Point’s boys collected the team titles at Saturday’s Falkville Invitational.
West Point’s girls placed second behind the Lady Raiders, while Good Hope’s boys were third overall.
See top-three individual performers below.
Varsity Girls
Good Hope
Cadence Watson, first in high jump (4-8), first in pole vault (7-6), second in 100-meter hurdles and second in 300-meter hurdles
Bailey Keef, first in 200-meter dash (27.28), first in long jump (14-2.25) and second in 100-meter dash
Rudi Derrick, first in 800-meter run (2:33.65) and first in 1,600-meter run (5:57.13)
Marlee Williams, first in javelin (81-5)
Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro, Alexis Marshall and Rudi Derrick, first in 4x400-meter relay (4:41.07)
Bailey Tetro, second in 400-meter dash and third in long jump
Lauren Falls, second in high jump
Addie Stripling, second in javelin
Zoe Marks, second in shot put
Caitlin Nisley, Katie Parrish, Bonnie Williams and Brylee Benefield, second in 4x800-meter relay
Cahaba Falls, third in high jump
Alexis Marshall, third in pole vault
West Point
Brooklynn Wells, first in triple jump (31-10) and second in long jump
Kaylee Faulkner, first in 100-meter dash (12.58)
Kelsye Will, Jaelyn Faulkner, Camryn Faulkner and Kaylee Faulkner, first in 4x100-meter relay (54.22)
Maggie Warren, MJ Kaser, Lilly Patterson and Hollie Salter, first in 4x800-meter relay (11:43.00)
Dorothy Salter, second in 3,200-meter run
Baylor Wells, second in triple jump
Jaelyn Faulkner, third in 100-meter dash, third in 200-meter dash and third in 100-meter hurdles
Lilly Patterson, third in 800-meter run
Ella Minck, third in 300-meter hurdles
Dorothy Salter, Alyssa Hastings, Maggie Warren and Kealie Harbison, third in 4x400-meter relay
Varsity Boys
Good Hope
Dylan Butts, first in 110-meter hurdles (18.27), first in 300-meter hurdles (46.69) and third in long jump
Hank Hudson, second in 300-meter hurdles
Colton Lindsey, second in javelin
Jonathan Murphy, Drake Nichols, Nathan Biggs and Riley Brown, second in 4x800-meter relay
Brock Wooten, third in discus
West Point
Rene Moreno-Tovar, first in 3,200-meter run (11:35.77), first in 1,600-meter run (4:51.25) and second in 800-meter run
Riley Wayne, first in javelin (127-0) and second in shot put
Asa Sutter, first in triple jump (37-8.5)
Aiden Dujoud, first in discus (136-6.5)
Hayden Jones, Jakob Salter, Thomas Ferster and Rene Moreno-Tovar, first in 4x800-meter relay
Eli Sims, second in 100-meter dash and second in 200-meter dash
Hayden Jones, second in 400-meter dash
Thomas Ferster, second in 3,200-meter run
Jaxon Shelton, second in high jump
Trynt Allen, Caden Rusk, Hayden Jones and Brayden Monfort, second in 4x400-meter relay
Jakob Salter, third in 3,200-meter run
Dawson Smith, third in 110-meter hurdles
Pearce Parker, third in high jump
Trynt Allen, Dawson Smith, Ollie Howell and Eli Sims, third in 4x100-meter relay
Friday “Knight” Invitational
Hanceville competed in the Friday “Knight” Invitational at Arab last Friday.
Will Calvert took home gold in the high jump (6-2), while Zach Campbell (100-meter dash) and the Bulldogs’ 4x100-meter relay team (Brosnan Ward, David Springer, Marquies Leeth and Campbell) earned silver to help the Purple and Gold finish fourth out of 17 teams.
Kate Sterling, meanwhile, secured a third-place showing (discus).
Northeast Alabama Invitational
Cullman and Fairview competed in the Northeast Alabama Invitational at Fort Payne last Thursday.
See top-three finishers by school below.
Varsity Boys
Cullman
Patrick Adcock, first in discus (132-4) and first in shot put (47-1.5)
Owen Heinze, second in 200-meter dash
Nate Zills, second in high jump
Varsity Girls
Fairview
Kabri Redding, first in discus (98-8)
Darby Nichols, second in long jump
Laci Segrest, second in shot put
Allyson Hill, third in 100-meter hurdles
Florence Invitational
Vinemont competed in the Florence Invitational last Thursday.
Ethan Lemons won the 1,600-meter run (4:27.82) and placed second in the 800-meter run.
Carley Stephens, meanwhile, finished second in the high jump.
Saturday — March 25
Prep Baseball
Cullman 9, Haleyville 4
Paxton Ponder: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Patton Elkins: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K
Hazel Green 2, Cullman 0
Fairview 8, Dora 5
Carson Jones: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Barett York: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Fairview 6, Danville 5
Caden Jennings: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Connor Scott: 2-for-2, RBI
St. John Paul II 16, Holly Pond 1
Cleveland 11, Vinemont 9
Michael Foust: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Jaxon Holcomb: 3-for-4
Austin Marsh: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Vinemont 20, Cleveland 2
Michael Foust: 3-for-4, RBI
Jake Hale: 2-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs
Rush Sandlin: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Ayden Thomason: 2-for-4, RBI
Hayden Robinson: 2 RBIs
Austin Marsh: 2 RBIs
Chad Reynolds: 4 IP, H, ER, 4 K
Friday — March 24
Prep Baseball
Bob Jones 11, Cullman 4
Paxton Ponder: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs
Hunter Howell: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Cullman 10, Golden 3
Elijah Hayes: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Paxton Ponder: 2-for-4
Hunter Howell: 1-for-2 (HR), 2 RBIs
Cooper Loftin: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 6 K
Winfield 9, West Point 5
Jay Lamar: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
JD Cochran: 2-for-3, RBI
Brody Freeman: 2-for-4
Prep Tennis
Cullman def. Leeds (Boys)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa def. Cullman (Boys)
Cullman def. Leeds (Girls)
Cullman def. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (Girls)