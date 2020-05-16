Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.