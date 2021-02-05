For the first time since the inception of bowling in the Alabama High School Athletic Association in 2016, Saint Bernard Prep’s Girls Bowling Team qualified for the 1A-5A North Regional Tournament play. The girls earned the runner up position in the region by defeating Priceville by 80 pins after losing to the same team earlier in the season. The Lady Saints regional record was 3-3. SBP is by far the smallest school in the region with all other school being 4A or 5A schools.
The Regionals which were held at Vestavia Bowling Center on January 22nd proved to be a wonderful experience for the young team. The Lady Saints were 1 of only 8 teams from North Alabama competing for a birth in the State Bowling Tournament but were eliminated by Etowah County who ended up runner up in the regionals.
Coach Elicia Fallin said her girls were extremely excited about qualifying for the regionals and looked forward to the experience.
“We have a young team with rookie bowlers. The good thing is with the exception of one, all will be back next year,” Fallin said.
Top scorers for the Lady Saints throughout region play were Senior Helen Kim and juniors Claudia Fallin, Maddie McBride and Merrilee Schartung. Senior Katherina Gill and juniors Piper Watson, Emma Whaley, Riley Holmes and Mollie Woods also contributed to the team’s successful season.
