Cold Springs’ cross country teams protected their home course on Saturday.

Ethan Edgeworth and Reagan Parris sped to victories in their respective races, while the Eagles swept the Class 1A-2A titles with strong performances at the annual Kudzu Hills Invitational.

Edgeworth spearheaded a 1-2-3-4 outing with a 16:00.66. He was followed by Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee and Josiah Walker. Sage Nelson (sixth) contributed the other counting time.

Vinemont’s Brady Johnson placed 11th in the 3A-4A race.

Parris, meanwhile, also led a 1-2-3-4 showing with a 20:20.38.

Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Claire Huffstutler were next in line followed by Leslie Jones (eighth).

Vinemont’s Whitney Quick placed 26th in the 3A-4A race.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

