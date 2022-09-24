Cold Springs’ cross country teams protected their home course on Saturday.
Ethan Edgeworth and Reagan Parris sped to victories in their respective races, while the Eagles swept the Class 1A-2A titles with strong performances at the annual Kudzu Hills Invitational.
Edgeworth spearheaded a 1-2-3-4 outing with a 16:00.66. He was followed by Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee and Josiah Walker. Sage Nelson (sixth) contributed the other counting time.
Vinemont’s Brady Johnson placed 11th in the 3A-4A race.
Parris, meanwhile, also led a 1-2-3-4 showing with a 20:20.38.
Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Claire Huffstutler were next in line followed by Leslie Jones (eighth).
Vinemont’s Whitney Quick placed 26th in the 3A-4A race.