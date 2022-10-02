Welcome back, Ethan Lemons.

The Vinemont senior, who has missed the past five months with a stress fracture, returned to competition at Saturday’s Jesse Owens Classic, where he produced a personal-best time of 15:34.95 to dominate the field in the green division at the Oakville Indian Mounds.

In the gold division, Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth placed fifth with a personal-best time of 15:04.67.

The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, totaled 111 points to finish second in the green division behind Whitesburg Christian (93).

See below for top local performers and team finishes.

Varsity Boys

Team: Cold Springs

Division: Green

Result: Ninth

Top Runners: Jayden Allred (fourth), Sage Nelson (31st), Josiah Walker (38th), Blake Belcher (57th) and Logan Perdue (155th)

Other(s): Ethan Edgeworth (fifth) — gold division

Team: Fairview

Division: Bronze

Result: Sixth

Top Runners: Alex England (sixth), Parker Guiterrez (27th), Carlos Medina (37th), Jacob Hankins (89th) and Devon McGee (94th)

Team: Holly Pond

Division: Green

Result: Seventh

Top Runners: Travis Barnett (10th), Joshua Putman (23rd), Matthew Putman (30th), Kohl Horton (54th) and Emery Barnett (143rd)

Team: St. Bernard

Division: Green

Top Runners: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (12th), Cole Bissot (32nd)

Team: Vinemont

Division: Green

Result: 13th

Top Runners: Ethan Lemons (first), Brady Johnson (34th), Andrew Landreth (74th), Brayden Harbison (139th), Michael Black (160th)

Team: West Point

Division: Gold

Top Runners: Rene Moreno-Tovar (81st)

Varsity Girls

Team: Cold Springs

Division: Green

Result: Second

Top Runners: Paizley Whitlow (fourth), Macie Huffstutler (fifth), Reagan Parris (10th), Claire Huffstutler (47th), Leslie Jones (78th)

Team: Fairview

Division: Bronze

Top Runners: Carrington Chambers (40th)

Team: Good Hope

Division: Bronze

Top Runners: Rudi Derrick (24th)

Team: Holly Pond

Division: Green

Result: 12th

Top Runners: Caroline Lamoureux (eighth), Blakely Baggett (28th), Violet Adams (124th), Phoebe Jones (151st), Kalli Ham (166th)

Team: Vinemont

Division: Green

Top Runners: Whitney Quick (56th)

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you