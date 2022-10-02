Welcome back, Ethan Lemons.
The Vinemont senior, who has missed the past five months with a stress fracture, returned to competition at Saturday’s Jesse Owens Classic, where he produced a personal-best time of 15:34.95 to dominate the field in the green division at the Oakville Indian Mounds.
In the gold division, Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth placed fifth with a personal-best time of 15:04.67.
The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, totaled 111 points to finish second in the green division behind Whitesburg Christian (93).
See below for top local performers and team finishes.
Varsity Boys
Team: Cold Springs
Division: Green
Result: Ninth
Top Runners: Jayden Allred (fourth), Sage Nelson (31st), Josiah Walker (38th), Blake Belcher (57th) and Logan Perdue (155th)
Other(s): Ethan Edgeworth (fifth) — gold division
Team: Fairview
Division: Bronze
Result: Sixth
Top Runners: Alex England (sixth), Parker Guiterrez (27th), Carlos Medina (37th), Jacob Hankins (89th) and Devon McGee (94th)
Team: Holly Pond
Division: Green
Result: Seventh
Top Runners: Travis Barnett (10th), Joshua Putman (23rd), Matthew Putman (30th), Kohl Horton (54th) and Emery Barnett (143rd)
Team: St. Bernard
Division: Green
Top Runners: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (12th), Cole Bissot (32nd)
Team: Vinemont
Division: Green
Result: 13th
Top Runners: Ethan Lemons (first), Brady Johnson (34th), Andrew Landreth (74th), Brayden Harbison (139th), Michael Black (160th)
Team: West Point
Division: Gold
Top Runners: Rene Moreno-Tovar (81st)
Varsity Girls
Team: Cold Springs
Division: Green
Result: Second
Top Runners: Paizley Whitlow (fourth), Macie Huffstutler (fifth), Reagan Parris (10th), Claire Huffstutler (47th), Leslie Jones (78th)
Team: Fairview
Division: Bronze
Top Runners: Carrington Chambers (40th)
Team: Good Hope
Division: Bronze
Top Runners: Rudi Derrick (24th)
Team: Holly Pond
Division: Green
Result: 12th
Top Runners: Caroline Lamoureux (eighth), Blakely Baggett (28th), Violet Adams (124th), Phoebe Jones (151st), Kalli Ham (166th)
Team: Vinemont
Division: Green
Top Runners: Whitney Quick (56th)