During his three-year run as Good Hope’s starting quarterback, Tanner Malin had his fair share of big moments.
Whether it was completing a clutch pass, busting loose for a long touchdown run or shaking a helpless defender on his way to notching a first down, the 2021 graduate dazzled inside James W. Shabel Stadium as he helped the Raiders reach the playoffs in each of his seasons under center while also netting All-State honors three times as well following outstanding campaigns wearing the Red and White.
Malin, now a sophomore at Millsaps College, returned to his alma mater this week to host his own football camp on the familiar turf — the two-day event began Thursday — and it couldn’t have gone any better.
More than 70 kids participated in the inaugural event, which was conducted by Malin, his Millsaps teammates — including Cold Springs alum Zeke White — and current Good Hope coaches and players.
For Malin, the decision to give back to his former school was an easy one.
“It’s great to be back here with old coaches and my teammates now,” said Malin, who notched a 27-9 record as Good Hope’s starter. “Just to be back at Good Hope with everything it gave me — memories, life experiences, all that — is great. It’s just really special. It wouldn’t be possible without coach (Alan) Scott allowing this to happen. And my dad, too. He really came up with the idea for the camp.”
Those attending (kindergartners through sixth-graders) took part in a variety of drills and were able to sharpen their gridiron skills across the board.
In many ways, Malin saw younger versions of himself simply trying to get better.
“I want Good Hope and every other school to be great,” he said. “Just seeing these kids work hard makes me happy. I can hopefully contribute to them becoming better players for their schools. Good Hope is the favorite, of course, but to see kids wanting to get better and eager to get better is really great. One of the life mottos my dad had was ‘Never be satisfied with the work you put in today, because there’s always more you can do.’ That’s just something I want to pass along to the younger generation.”
Soaking up the inspiring scene was Scott, who couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. The longtime Good Hope coach went on to praise Malin’s desire to reinvest in the program and community.
“That’s just who Tanner is, and it’s really good to see that,” Scott said. “He poured his heart and soul into this place as a player. For him to come back and help these young kids — not just from Good Hope but from around the area — try to be better at the game we all love … I think it speaks volumes for him.”