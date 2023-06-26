There was no shortage of chaos bringers inside Bearcat Arena.
More than 70 potential Black and Gold stars kicked off the third annual Stu Stuedeman Basketball Camp on Monday, and the third-year Cullman coach couldn’t have been more pleased with the enthusiasm and opportunity to connect with the community.
“This is one of my favorite weeks of the year, because you get to see all the kids you see at the games going crazy for us and cheering for us during the season come out here and experience being a part of what Bearcat basketball is,” Stuedeman said. “We envision our program starting really as soon as kids in Cullman pick up a ball until they graduate. It’s a great week to get to work with them, have fun with them, and build all those relationships with them.”
Campers ranging from first-graders through sixth-graders competed in myriad drills and competitions, with each receiving instruction and encouragement from current Bearcat coaches and players.
For Stuedeman, that was the best part of the day.
“Kids get to see our players and interact with our players and see what it’s like to be a Bearcat baller for a few days,” he said. “When I was growing up, I wanted to be a Vestavia (Hills) basketball player because of how a player treated me at camp. I loved it and wanted to be just like them. Our players are great mentors and celebrities and heroes to these young kids at this camp.
“They inspire them to want to be Cullman basketball players. It’s a testament to what we’re building and the type of kids we have that they’ll give up a week of their summer to spend time with the youth. They just finished an 18-game, 24-practice schedule, and they’re here this week working this camp and giving back to this community.”
The four-day camp wraps up Thursday. A second session will take place July 17-20. Cost per camper is $125.