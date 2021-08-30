The inaugural John E. Hunt Golf Tournament took place at Cross Creek over the weekend, and the support was overwhelming.
Proceeds from Saturday's event, which hosted 136 players, helped fund a memorial scholarship created in Hunt’s honor.
The first scholarship was awarded to Cort Chandler, a Cullman graduate and current Auburn University student.
Hunt, who served as Cullman Parks & Rec Director for 30 years, passed away in March 2020 at the age of 57. Under his watch, the city built Heritage Park, the Field of Miracles, and the Cullman Wellness and Aquatics Center. Following his retirement from the department in 2014, Hunt worked as golf director at Terri Pines Country Club before taking a job with the City of Albertville in Marshall County.
Hunt's daughter, Lauren Hunt Peek, couldn’t have been more appreciative of the many who showed up to support the cause.
“We were definitely not expecting that turnout for the first year,” she said. “We were blown away. We’re grateful to the players and the sponsors and the community for their support in getting this scholarship established. There aren’t any words for how grateful we are.”
Peek added the family hopes to establish a foundation in her dad’s honor, which would fund additional scholarships as well as community projects down the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.