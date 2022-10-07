FAIRVIEW — Eli Frost rewrote the Purple and Gold record book on Friday night.
The junior running back totaled 383 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 carries, leading Fairview to a 55-13 region victory over Brewer.
In doing so, Frost eclipsed previous single-season school marks in yards (1,901) and touchdowns (28) set by Matt Black — who was on hand to congratulate the former during on-field ceremonies — back in 1994.
Frost currently sits at 1,930 yards and 33 touchdowns through seven games.
“I have the best offensive line in the state,” he said. “But it’s great stuff. I always dreamed about this as a kid. and Matt Black helped raise me. I always went to his house and stuff, and we have a really tight bond. So for him to be able to pass the rock like that was a big-time moment for me.”
Fairview coach George Redding, meanwhile, offered effusive praise for his primary ballcarrier.
“He’s special — a very special individual,” he said. “And I’ve said this before, too. He’s an even better person than he is a player. He’s humble, and he’s a hard worker. When you get those things together, you can be very explosive. Every day, he tries to find something he can improve on. He takes pride in that. When he scored the touchdown that broke the record, I told him, ‘Good job.’ His first words were, ‘Let’s keep working.’ That really speaks to his mentality.”
Frost scored on runs of 14, 7 and 43 yards to put the Aggies in front 21-0 after the first quarter.
He added touchdown scampers of 14, 39 and 44 yards in the second period as Fairview led 42-0.
His final score came from 32 yards out on the Purple and Gold’s opening drive of the third stanza.
Carson Jones’ 4-yard touchdown run later on capped Fairview’s offensive performance.
Defensively, the Aggies held Brewer to just 36 yards in the first half. Jake Harper notched a pair of sacks.
Redding came away pleased with his team’s performance, which was the product of fantastic preparation.
“We really challenged our guys this week to be above average,” said the coach, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday. “We talked about what average teams and average people do, and how we want to do more than that. I felt like our guys really took that on this week. Coach (Brian) Simmons talked to our defense about not just being a winning defense, but a dominant defense. and I think we did that tonight.”
Fairview (6-1, 4-0 in Class 5A, Region 8) will travel to Lawrence County next week.
“We’re really focused right now,” Frost said. “We’ve got to keep working.”