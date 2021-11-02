Charles Hollis, a Hall of Fame sports writer who covered both Auburn and Alabama at different points in his career, has died.
The longtime Birmingham News writer passed away at his farm in Cullman on Monday, multiple friends confirmed to AL.com. He was 69.
Hollis was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
See the rest of the story at https://www.al.com/sports/2021/11/a-good-man-a-fair-reporter-hall-of-fame-alabama-sports-writer-charles-hollis-dies.html.
