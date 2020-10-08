St. Bernard’s varsity boys cross country team secured the small-school (Class 1A-4A) title, while Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons claimed an individual win (1A-4A) at Thursday’s Hay of a Run in Fairview.
Lemons turned in a 16:01.7 to best the field, while Joseph Arriaga (second), Eli Loyd (sixth), David De Jesus (ninth), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (10th) and Nikolas Borths (11th) all ran well for the Saints to lead their program to another decisive victory.
In the small-school varsity girls race, St. Bernard’s Madi Kerber (third), Abbi McBride (eighth) and Kathleen George (13th) each recorded top-20 finishes.
Fairview’s Peyton Bailey (second), Alex England (third), Keagan Hardin (10th), Jacob Hankins (13th) and Tyler Tankersley (31st) propelled the Aggies to a second-place finish behind Lawrence County in the 5A-7A varsity boys race. West Point, meanwhile, finished third behind strong showings from Hayden Jones (fifth), Rene Moreno-Tovar (eighth), Trynt Allen (15th), Gabriel Laney (19th) and Nick Overton (35th).
Fairview’s Carrington Chambers (seventh), Fairview’s Monse Moreno (17th) and West Point’s Kali Marsh (19th) notched top-20 finishes in the large-school varsity girls race.
Lilly Patterson (26th), KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril (29th), Hannah Shedd (30th) and Kaedince Cagle (41st) aided Marsh as the Lady Warriors finished fourth as a team.
