Vernon Lee Milburn, son of Stoney Milburn and the late Brenda Sue (Bradley) Milburn, was born March 19, 1971 in Kennett, Missouri and departed this life on August 31, 2021 at the age of 50. Vernon married Jessica Lipsey March 21, 1992. Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5…