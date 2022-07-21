Bill Shelton, the former longtime sports editor at The Cullman Times, was one of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 50 Legends honored at the group’s 50th convention last month.
Shelton, who passed away in 2000 at the age of 62, was posthumously awarded a medal for his contributions to journalism in the state of Alabama.
A graduate of West Point and the University of North Alabama, Shelton served as an inspiration for myriad student-athletes and coaches over a lengthy and distinguished career — one that saw him overcome limitations from a polio diagnosis at age 9 to become The Times’ first full-time sports editor.
He frequented many communities during his tenure and delivered top-notch local coverage at each stop.
Shelton was the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame’s first inductee and is dually enshrined in the Alabama High School and Alabama Sports Writers hall of fames. His name is tied to one of the ASWA’s most impactful awards, as well as an annual accolade handed out to Cullman County’s top girls basketball player.