West Point

West Point opened fall camp this week. The Warriors kick off the 2023 season with a road game against Good Hope.

 Jake Winfrey | jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com

Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.

The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.

Until then, take a look at this year’s Warriors below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.

West Point

2022 Record: 3-7 (2-4 in Class 5A, Region 8)

Key Returners: Hunter Hensley, Parker Marks, Eli Sims, Garit Roberson, JD Cochran, Omar Segundo

Key Losses: Aiden Dujoud, Brody Freeman, Riley Wayne

Quick Hitter: West Point missed the playoffs in 2022 following a 2-point conversion by Brewer with less than a minute left in its season finale.

Coach Speak: “It’s exciting to be out here. It’s investment and investment all summer. Now, it’s time to start working toward getting back and ready for the season.” — Don Farley

“We’ve grown up a bit. Accountability and ownership … they’ve been taking care of stuff like that all offseason.” — Farley

2023 Schedule

8/25: at Good Hope

9/1: Hanceville

9/8: Vinemont

9/15: at Russellville*

9/22: Fairview*

9/29: at Douglas

10/6: Lawrence County*

10/13: at Ardmore*

10/20: at East Limestone*

10/27: Brewer*

11/3: BYE

*Class 5A, Region 8 Game

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you