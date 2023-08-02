Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.
The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.
Until then, take a look at this year’s Warriors below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.
West Point
▶ 2022 Record: 3-7 (2-4 in Class 5A, Region 8)
▶ Key Returners: Hunter Hensley, Parker Marks, Eli Sims, Garit Roberson, JD Cochran, Omar Segundo
▶ Key Losses: Aiden Dujoud, Brody Freeman, Riley Wayne
▶ Quick Hitter: West Point missed the playoffs in 2022 following a 2-point conversion by Brewer with less than a minute left in its season finale.
▶ Coach Speak: “It’s exciting to be out here. It’s investment and investment all summer. Now, it’s time to start working toward getting back and ready for the season.” — Don Farley
“We’ve grown up a bit. Accountability and ownership … they’ve been taking care of stuff like that all offseason.” — Farley
2023 Schedule
▶ 8/25: at Good Hope
▶ 9/1: Hanceville
▶ 9/8: Vinemont
▶ 9/15: at Russellville*
▶ 9/22: Fairview*
▶ 9/29: at Douglas
▶ 10/6: Lawrence County*
▶ 10/13: at Ardmore*
▶ 10/20: at East Limestone*
▶ 10/27: Brewer*
▶ 11/3: BYE
*Class 5A, Region 8 Game