Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.
The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.
Until then, take a look at this year’s Eagles below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.
Vinemont
▶ 2022 Record: 5-6 (3-3 in Class 3A, Region 7)
▶ Key Returners: Kayden Henderson, Diego Rodriguez, Dawson Wilhite, Rush Sandlin, Kyler Pugh, Rylan McRae
▶ Key Losses: Ayden Thomason, Alex Salazar, Chayce Sandlin, Isaac Moody
▶ Quick Hitter: Vinemont has reached the playoffs three straight seasons — its best such streak since 1993-95.
▶ Coach Speak: “We’ve got a great group of kids character-wise. It’s a great group to coach. We had a ton of fun in the spring and the summer. No matter if we win every game or don’t win every game, it’s going to be a very fun year. We’re excited about that.” — Stephen Robinson
“We’re more of one unit right now. Everybody is on the same page and looking out for each other’s well-being. We’re kind of undersized up front, but we’re athletic and a little quicker than we’ve been in previous years. I feel like, all in all, our strengths are going to be our athleticism and our unity.” — Robinson
2023 Schedule
▶ 8/25: at Falkville
▶ 9/1: Good Hope
▶ 9/8: at West Point
▶ 9/15: Brindlee Mountain*
▶ 9/22: Susan Moore*
▶ 9/29: BYE
▶ 10/6: J.B. Pennington*
▶ 10/13: at Madison Academy*
▶ 10/20: at Danville*
▶ 10/27: at Asbury*
▶ 11/3: Holly Pond
*Class 3A, Region 7 Game