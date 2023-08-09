Vinemont

Vinemont opened fall camp this week. The Eagles kick off the 2023 season with a road game against Falkville.

 Jake Winfrey | jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com

Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.

The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.

Until then, take a look at this year’s Eagles below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.

Vinemont

2022 Record: 5-6 (3-3 in Class 3A, Region 7)

Key Returners: Kayden Henderson, Diego Rodriguez, Dawson Wilhite, Rush Sandlin, Kyler Pugh, Rylan McRae

Key Losses: Ayden Thomason, Alex Salazar, Chayce Sandlin, Isaac Moody

Quick Hitter: Vinemont has reached the playoffs three straight seasons — its best such streak since 1993-95.

Coach Speak: “We’ve got a great group of kids character-wise. It’s a great group to coach. We had a ton of fun in the spring and the summer. No matter if we win every game or don’t win every game, it’s going to be a very fun year. We’re excited about that.” — Stephen Robinson

“We’re more of one unit right now. Everybody is on the same page and looking out for each other’s well-being. We’re kind of undersized up front, but we’re athletic and a little quicker than we’ve been in previous years. I feel like, all in all, our strengths are going to be our athleticism and our unity.” — Robinson

2023 Schedule

8/25: at Falkville

9/1: Good Hope

9/8: at West Point

9/15: Brindlee Mountain*

9/22: Susan Moore*

9/29: BYE

10/6: J.B. Pennington*

10/13: at Madison Academy*

10/20: at Danville*

10/27: at Asbury*

11/3: Holly Pond

*Class 3A, Region 7 Game

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

