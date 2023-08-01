Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.
The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.
Until then, take a look at this year’s Broncos below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Holly Pond
▶ 2022 Record: 0-10 (0-6 in Class 2A, Region 6)
▶ Key Returners: Sawyer Olinger, Jayden Holloway, Brody Howard, Boston Gibbs, Diego Arreguin, Brayden Ivey, Cade Allbright, Tristan Hibbert
▶ Key Losses: Diego Garcia, Damian Raymond, Christian Couch
▶ Quick Hitter: First-year coach Coleman Mason spent the 2022 season as defensive coordinator at Locust Fork.
▶ Coach Speak: “We’re getting closer and closer to payday. That’s what the players and coaches want … that opportunity to show people what kind of effort and work we’ve been putting in this summer. These kids are hungry and ready to go. That’s pretty dang exciting.” — Coleman Mason
“This is a good group of kids that wants to play hard. They try to do everything they can to do things the best they can. That’s very exciting. They try their best to do the right thing. That’s kind of what we preach — do the right thing, be disciplined and everything else takes care of itself.” — Mason
2023 Schedule
▶ 8/25: Clements
▶ 9/1: at Cold Springs
▶ 9/8: at Locust Fork*
▶ 9/15: Pleasant Valley*
▶ 9/22: at Southeastern*
▶ 9/29: Glencoe
▶ 10/6: Gaston*
▶ 10/13: West End*
▶ 10/20: BYE
▶ 10/27: at Cleveland*
▶ 11/3: at Vinemont
*Class 2A, Region 6 Game