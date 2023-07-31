Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.
The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.
Until then, take a look at this year’s Bulldogs below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Hanceville
▶ 2022 Record: 4-6 (2-4 in Class 4A, Region 6)
▶ Key Returners: LJ Smith, Connor Pitts, Eli Akin, JT Davis, Brady Cleek, Marquies Leeth, Noah Jones
▶ Key Losses: Zach Campbell, Tyler Hughes, Brosnan Ward, David Springer
▶ Quick Hitter: Three of Hanceville’s losses last season were by seven points or less as the Bulldogs narrowly missed out on making the playoffs.
▶ Coach Speak: “I’m thrilled to be doing what I’m doing. These guys are working hard. It’s here. We’ve been waiting on this for almost a year now.” — Ryan Brewer
“This is a veteran group we have. Communication, camaraderie … it takes time to build that stuff. We’ve spent the time together in the offseason doing fun stuff. Now, these guys are ready to play some football.” — Brewer
2023 Schedule
▶ 8/25: Brewer
▶ 9/1: at West Point
▶ 9/8: at Oneonta*
▶ 9/15: Ashville*
▶ 9/22: at Cherokee County*
▶ 9/29: Lawrence County
▶ 10/6: Good Hope*
▶ 10/13: Etowah*
▶ 10/20: BYE
▶ 10/27: at Fultondale*
▶ 11/3: at East Lawrence
*Class 4A, Region 6 Game