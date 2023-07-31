Hanceville

Hanceville opened fall camp on Monday. The Bulldogs kick off the 2023 season with a home game against Brewer.

 Jake Winfrey

Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.

The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.

Until then, take a look at this year’s Bulldogs below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.

Hanceville

2022 Record: 4-6 (2-4 in Class 4A, Region 6)

Key Returners: LJ Smith, Connor Pitts, Eli Akin, JT Davis, Brady Cleek, Marquies Leeth, Noah Jones

Key Losses: Zach Campbell, Tyler Hughes, Brosnan Ward, David Springer

Quick Hitter: Three of Hanceville’s losses last season were by seven points or less as the Bulldogs narrowly missed out on making the playoffs.

Coach Speak: “I’m thrilled to be doing what I’m doing. These guys are working hard. It’s here. We’ve been waiting on this for almost a year now.” — Ryan Brewer

“This is a veteran group we have. Communication, camaraderie … it takes time to build that stuff. We’ve spent the time together in the offseason doing fun stuff. Now, these guys are ready to play some football.” — Brewer

2023 Schedule

8/25: Brewer

9/1: at West Point

9/8: at Oneonta*

9/15: Ashville*

9/22: at Cherokee County*

9/29: Lawrence County

10/6: Good Hope*

10/13: Etowah*

10/20: BYE

10/27: at Fultondale*

11/3: at East Lawrence

*Class 4A, Region 6 Game

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

