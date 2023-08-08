Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.
The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.
Until then, take a look at this year’s Raiders below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.
Good Hope
▶ 2022 Record: 5-6 (3-3 in Class 4A, Region 6)
▶ Key Returners: Colten Whatley, Tucker Malin, Tyler Cone, Guillermo Alday, Houston Walton, Hank Hudson, Callahan Lindsey, Landon Bagwell
▶ Key Losses: Kaleb Jones, Taz Bartlett, Russ Wooten, Charlie O’Neil
▶ Quick Hitter: Good Hope has won 43 games since the start of the 2018 season — tied with Fairview for the most in Cullman County during that stretch.
▶ Coach Speak: “This is awesome … 6 a.m. practice. The guys are excited. The coaches are excited. It’s great to know that we’re just a few weeks away from the season starting. The summer is behind us now and it’s time to go.” — Alan Scott
“What makes me optimistic about this team is their effort and the fact that they are a year older. I think last year everybody would’ve looked at our team and said they were a young team. Now, maybe they are somewhat older. The guys who had to step into those roles last year who may not have been completely ready are hopefully ready to go this year.” — Scott
2023 Schedule
▶ 8/25: West Point
▶ 9/1: at Vinemont
▶ 9/8: Cherokee County*
▶ 9/15: at Fairview
▶ 9/22: Etowah*
▶ 9/29: Addison
▶ 10/6: at Hanceville*
▶ 10/13: Ashville*
▶ 10/20: at Fultondale*
▶ 10/27: at Oneonta*
▶ 11/3: BYE
*Class 4A, Region 6 Game