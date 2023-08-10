Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.
The 2023 season kicks off August 24.
Until then, take a look at this year’s Aggies below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.
Fairview
▶ 2022 Record: 7-4 (5-1 in Class 5A, Region 8)
▶ Key Returners: Eli Frost, Jameson Goble, Cade Yeager, Isaac Elrod, Barett York, Kolt Redding, Eric Gonzalez, Cale Foster, Jayden Pineda, Jake Harper, Carson Jones
▶ Key Losses: Caden Jennings, Bradley Smith, Zane Roberts, Carson Jennings, Daniel Hostetler, Caiden Hall
▶ Quick Hitter: Eli Frost rushed for 2,484 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2022 despite missing two full games with an injury.
▶ Coach Speak: “It’s very exciting to get started. The grass is green and you’ve been mowing it all summer — but now it’s time to get on it and play. You hear the band and that gets you going. Everyone says it about their school, but our environment on Friday nights at Dafford Smith Stadium is second to none.” — George Redding
“One of our seniors told me they think this team has great leadership ability. You don’t hear that every day. You hear about all the touchdowns, tackles and big hits. But he was talking about the leaders that are on this team. If those guys will step up and lead — and if the chemistry is right — we’ll have some big opportunities.” — George Redding
2023 Schedule
▶ 8/25: Columbia
▶ 9/1: at Priceville
▶ 9/8: at East Limestone*
▶ 9/15: Good Hope
▶ 9/22: at West Point*
▶ 9/29: BYE
▶ 10/6: Ardmore*
▶ 10/13: at Brewer*
▶ 10/20: Lawrence County*
▶ 10/27: at Russellville*
▶ 11/3: Randolph
*Class 5A, Region 8 Game