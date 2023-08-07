Cold Springs

Cold Springs opened fall camp this week. The Eagles kick off the 2023 season with a road game against Curry.

 Jake Winfrey

Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.

The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.

Until then, take a look at this year’s Eagles below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.

Cold Springs

2022 Record: 4-6 (1-5 in Class 2A, Region 5)

Key Returners: Matt Williams, Josh Winfrey, Clayton Terry, Mason Gable, Eddie Maroney, Samuel Turner

Key Losses: Tucker Philbeck, Victor Laurentius, Hank Harrison, Devon Johnson, Cody Jewell, Dylan Smith

Quick Hitter: Cold Springs improved from 0-10 (2021) to 4-6 (2022) in its first season under coach Brendan Voce.

Coach Speak: “We’re super excited to get things going and see if we can build off what we did last year. Then, go from there.” — Brendan Voce

“We’re excited about our offensive line, running backs, really everybody being in the system a year and building off that moving forward.” — Voce

2023 Schedule

8/25: at Curry

9/1: Holly Pond

9/8: at Sulligent*

9/15: Lamar County*

9/22: at Locust Fork

9/29: Shoals Christian

10/6: Winston County*

10/13: Aliceville*

10/20: at Greene County*

10/27: at Tuscaloosa Academy*

11/3: BYE

*Class 2A, Region 5 Game

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

