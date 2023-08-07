Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.
The 2023 season kicks off Thursday, August 24.
Until then, take a look at this year’s Eagles below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.
Cold Springs
▶ 2022 Record: 4-6 (1-5 in Class 2A, Region 5)
▶ Key Returners: Matt Williams, Josh Winfrey, Clayton Terry, Mason Gable, Eddie Maroney, Samuel Turner
▶ Key Losses: Tucker Philbeck, Victor Laurentius, Hank Harrison, Devon Johnson, Cody Jewell, Dylan Smith
▶ Quick Hitter: Cold Springs improved from 0-10 (2021) to 4-6 (2022) in its first season under coach Brendan Voce.
▶ Coach Speak: “We’re super excited to get things going and see if we can build off what we did last year. Then, go from there.” — Brendan Voce
“We’re excited about our offensive line, running backs, really everybody being in the system a year and building off that moving forward.” — Voce
2023 Schedule
▶ 8/25: at Curry
▶ 9/1: Holly Pond
▶ 9/8: at Sulligent*
▶ 9/15: Lamar County*
▶ 9/22: at Locust Fork
▶ 9/29: Shoals Christian
▶ 10/6: Winston County*
▶ 10/13: Aliceville*
▶ 10/20: at Greene County*
▶ 10/27: at Tuscaloosa Academy*
▶ 11/3: BYE
*Class 2A, Region 5 Game