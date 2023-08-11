Fall camp opened this week for many teams around the state, including a few in The Times’ coverage area.
The 2023 season kicks off August 24.
Until then, take a look at this year’s Bulldogs below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2023 Football Preview Magazine.
Addison
▶ 2022 Record: 9-3 (6-1 in Class 1A, Region 8)
▶ Key Returners: Jed Wilkins, Jordan Hubbert, Isaiah Treece, Bradley Willette, Hayden Holland, Kaden Dyson, Bobby Williams
▶ Key Losses: Briley Holt, Lucas Crow, Brian Berry, Briley Hayes
▶ Quick Hitter: Addison has reached the playoffs 10 times in 11 seasons under coach David Smothers.
▶ Coach Speak: "We're just excited to get back to being more physical. Last year, we did not feel like we were very physical at all. We’ve focused on that all offseason. Hopefully, we can build on that and get back to enjoying pain a little bit." — David Smothers
"It’s a young team, but it’s an experienced team. The young guys last year got that experience. I think our depth is going to be much better all over. We’re excited to get to work." — Smothers
2023 Schedule
▶ 8/25: Winston County
▶ 9/1: at Vina*
▶ 9/8: Cherokee*
▶ 9/15: at Hackleburg*
▶ 9/22: at Waterloo*
▶ 9/29: at Good Hope
▶ 10/6: Meek*
▶ 10/13: BYE
▶ 10/20: Falkville
▶ 10/27: at Phillips*
▶ 11/3: Shoals Christian*
*Class 1A, Region 8 Game