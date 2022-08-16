The Cullman City School Board officially announced on Tuesday that the football field at Oliver Woodard Stadium would be rebranded Mark Britton Field in honor of the former longtime Bearcat football coach.
Britton, who coached at Cullman from 2001-2017, amassed a 134-63 record, 14 postseason appearances, three region titles and zero losing seasons at his alma mater. He surpassed Oliver Woodard as the winningest coach in school history during the 2013 season.
The field will be named in Britton's honor prior to the team's home opener against Jasper on August 26.
Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.